What channel is UNC basketball vs. Virginia on? Time, TV schedule

The North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team heads to Charlottesville this weekend to face the Virginia Cavaliers.

The 10th-ranked Tar Heels (20-6, 12-3 ACC) and the Cavaliers (20-7, 11-5) tip off at 4 p.m. on ESPN.

UNC, which has lost eight in a row at JPJ, is aiming for its first win at Virginia since 2012. The Tar Heels haven’t played since their 15-point win against Virginia Tech on Feb. 16. The ‘Hoos are coming off a 34-point loss against the Hokies.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info. Betting odds and the full schedule are also included below.

How to watch UNC basketball vs. Virginia on TV, live stream

Start time: 4 ET on Saturday, Feb. 24

Location: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

UNC vs. Virginia will be televised on ESPN. Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander will be on the call at the Dean E. Smith Center. Jones Angell will lead radio coverage on the Tar Heel Sports Network. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

UNC vs. Virginia betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM. These will be updated once odds become available.

Spread: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

Over/Under: N/A

UNC basketball score vs. Virginia

Check in here for live score updates from UNC vs. Virginia

UNC basketball schedule

Oct 27 vs. St. Augustine’s W, 117-53 (Exhibition)

Nov 6 vs. Radford W, 86-70

Nov 12 vs. Lehigh W, 90-68

Nov 17 vs. UC Riverside W, 77-52

Nov 22 vs. Northern Iowa W, 91-69

Nov 23 vs. Villanova L, 83-81 (OT)

Nov 24 vs. No. 20 Arkansas W, 87-72

Nov 29 vs. No. 10 Tennessee W, 100-92

Dec 2 vs. Florida State W, 78-70

Dec 5 vs. Connecticut L, 87-76

Dec 16 vs. Kentucky L, 87-83

Dec 20 vs. Oklahoma W, 81-69

Dec 29 vs. Charleston Southern W, 105-60

Jan. 2 at Pitt W, 70-57

Jan. 6 at Clemson W, 65-55

Jan. 10 at NC State W, 67-54

Jan. 13 vs. Syracuse W, 103-67

Jan. 17 vs. Louisville W, 86-70

Jan. 20 at Boston College W, 76-66

Jan. 22 vs. Wake Forest W, 85-64

Jan. 27 at Florida State W, 75-68

Jan. 30 at Georgia Tech L, 74-73

Feb. 3 vs. Duke W, 93-84

Feb. 6 vs. Clemson L, 80-76

Feb. 10 at Miami W, 75-72

Feb. 13 at Syracuse L, 86-79

Feb. 17 vs. Virginia Tech W, 96-81

Feb. 24 at Virginia (4 p.m., ESPN)

Feb. 26 vs. Miami

March 2 vs. NC State

March 5 vs. Notre Dame

March 9 at Duke

March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

