What channel is UNC basketball vs. UConn? Time, TV schedule

The North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team will play the Connecticut Huskies on Tuesday night in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. on ESPN between the ninth-ranked Tar Heels (7-1) and fifth-ranked Huskies (7-1) in New York City. No. 11 Florida Atlantic and No. 20 Illinois play at 6:30 p.m. in the opening game of the night at the Garden.

UNC is 5-1 against UConn, but the teams haven’t played since 2005.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tuesday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

How to watch UNC basketball vs. UConn on TV, live stream

Start time: 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 5

Location: Madison Square Garden in New York City

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

UNC vs. UConn will be televised on ESPN. Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Angel Gray will be on the call at MSG. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

UNC basketball vs. UConn score

Here is a live scoreboard for UNC basketball vs. UConn.

UNC vs. UConn betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, Dec. 4.

Spread: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

Over/Under: N/A

UNC basketball schedule

Oct 27 vs. St. Augustine’s (preseason game, Chapel Hill)

Nov 6 vs. Radford W, 86-70

Nov 12 vs. Lehigh W, 90-68

Nov 17 vs. UC Riverside W, 77-52

Nov 22 vs. Northern Iowa W, 91-69

Nov 23 vs. Villanova L, 83-81 (OT)

Nov 24 vs. No. 20 Arkansas W, 87-72

Nov 29 vs. No. 10 Tennessee W, 100-92

Dec 2 vs. Florida State W, 78-70

Dec 5 vs. Connecticut (9 p.m., ESPN)

Dec 16 vs. Kentucky (CBS Sports Classic in Atlanta)

Dec 20 vs. Oklahoma (Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte)

Dec 29 vs. Charleston Southern (Chapel Hill)

Jan. 2 at Pitt

Jan. 6 at Clemson

Jan. 10 at NC State

Jan. 13 vs. Syracuse

Jan. 17 vs. Louisville

Jan. 20 at Boston College

Jan. 22 vs. Wake Forest

Jan. 27 at Florida State

Jan. 30 at Georgia Tech

Feb. 3 vs. Duke

Feb. 6 vs. Clemson

Feb. 10 at Miami

Feb. 13 at Syracuse

Feb. 17 vs. Virginia Tech

Feb. 24 at Virginia

Feb. 26 vs. Miami

March 2 vs. NC State

March 5 vs. Notre Dame

March 9 at Duke

March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

UNC basketball news

