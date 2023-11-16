What channel is UNC basketball vs UC Riverside on today? Time, TV schedule

The North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team will play the UC Riverside Highlanders for the first time in program history on Friday night at the Dean E. Smith Center.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on ACC Network. The 20th-ranked Tar Heels (2-0) haven’t played since a 22-point win against Lehigh on Nov. 12. Veteran big man Armando Bacot set another program record in the win against the Mountain Hawks.

UC Riverside (1-2) has never played a team in North Carolina. Following its game against the Highlanders, UNC will head to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know about Friday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

How to watch UNC basketball vs. UC Riverside on TV, live stream

Start time: 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 17

Location: Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

UNC vs. UC Riverside will be televised on ACC Network with Kevin Fitzgerald and Dan Bonner on the call at the Dean E. Smith Center. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

UNC vs. UC Riverside betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Nov. 17.

Spread: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

Over/Under: N/A

UNC basketball schedule

Oct 27 vs. St. Augustine’s (preseason game, Chapel Hill)

Nov 6 vs. Radford W, 86-70

Nov 12 vs. Lehigh W, 90-68

Nov 17 vs. UC Riverside (8 p.m., ACC Network)

Nov 22 vs. Northern Iowa (Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis on Paradise Island in The Bahamas)

Nov 23 vs. Texas Tech or Villanova (Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis on Paradise Island in The Bahamas)

Nov 24 vs. Arkansas, Memphis, Michigan or Stanford (Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis on Paradise Island in The Bahamas)

Nov 29 vs. Tennessee (ACC-SEC Challenge in Chapel Hill)

Dec 2 vs. Florida State

Dec 5 vs. Connecticut (Jimmy V Classic in New York)

Dec 16 vs. Kentucky (CBS Sports Classic in Atlanta)

Dec 20 vs. Oklahoma (Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte)

Dec 29 vs. Charleston Southern (Chapel Hill)

Jan. 2 at Pitt

Jan. 6 at Clemson

Jan. 10 at NC State

Jan. 13 vs. Syracuse

Jan. 17 vs. Louisville

Jan. 20 at Boston College

Jan. 22 vs. Wake Forest

Jan. 27 at Florida State

Jan. 30 at Georgia Tech

Feb. 3 vs. Duke

Feb. 6 vs. Clemson

Feb. 10 at Miami

Feb. 13 at Syracuse

Feb. 17 vs. Virginia Tech

Feb. 24 at Virginia

Feb. 26 vs. Miami

March 2 vs. NC State

March 5 vs. Notre Dame

March 9 at Duke

March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

UNC basketball news

