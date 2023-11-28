What channel is UNC basketball vs Tennessee? Time, TV schedule

The North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team will host the Tennessee Volunteers on Wednesday night in the first ACC/SEC Challenge.

Tipoff is set for 7:15 p.m. Wednesday on ESPN between the 17th-ranked Tar Heels (5-1) and 10th-ranked Vols (4-2) at the Dean E. Smith Center.

UNC is 10-2 all-time against Tennessee, but the Vols earned a 17-point win against the Heels in 2021. During its run in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Carolina played 20 ranked opponents in its 24 games in the event.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wednesday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

How to watch UNC basketball vs. Tennessee on TV, live stream

Start time: 7:15 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 29

Location: Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

CORMAC RYAN INJURY UPDATE: Will Cormac Ryan play vs. Tennessee? What we know on UNC basketball starter

UNC-TENNESSEE PREDICTION: UNC basketball vs. Tennessee in ACC/SEC Challenge: Scouting report, prediction

PROS & CONS FOR UNC: Pros and cons about UNC basketball after three games at Battle 4 Atlantis

UNC vs. Tennessee will be televised on ESPN. Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes and Myron Medcalf will be on the call at the Smith Center. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

UNC vs. Tennessee betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Spread: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

Over/Under: N/A

UNC basketball schedule

Oct 27 vs. St. Augustine’s (preseason game, Chapel Hill)

Nov 6 vs. Radford W, 86-70

Nov 12 vs. Lehigh W, 90-68

Nov 17 vs. UC Riverside W, 77-52

Nov 22 vs. Northern Iowa W, 91-69

Nov 23 vs. Villanova L, 83-81 (OT)

Nov 24 vs. No. 20 Arkansas W, 87-72

Nov 29 vs. No. 10 Tennessee (7:15 p.m., ESPN

Dec 2 vs. Florida State

Dec 5 vs. Connecticut (Jimmy V Classic in New York)

Dec 16 vs. Kentucky (CBS Sports Classic in Atlanta)

Dec 20 vs. Oklahoma (Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte)

Dec 29 vs. Charleston Southern (Chapel Hill)

Jan. 2 at Pitt

Jan. 6 at Clemson

Jan. 10 at NC State

Jan. 13 vs. Syracuse

Jan. 17 vs. Louisville

Jan. 20 at Boston College

Jan. 22 vs. Wake Forest

Jan. 27 at Florida State

Jan. 30 at Georgia Tech

Feb. 3 vs. Duke

Feb. 6 vs. Clemson

Feb. 10 at Miami

Feb. 13 at Syracuse

Feb. 17 vs. Virginia Tech

Feb. 24 at Virginia

Feb. 26 vs. Miami

March 2 vs. NC State

March 5 vs. Notre Dame

March 9 at Duke

March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

UNC basketball news

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: How to watch UNC basketball vs. Tennessee on TV, live stream