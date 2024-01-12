What channel is UNC basketball vs. Syracuse on? Time, TV schedule for Tar Heels-Orange
The North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team host the Syracuse Orange on Saturday.
Tipoff is set for noon at the Dean E. Smith Center. The game between the seventh-ranked Tar Heels (12-3, 4-0 ACC) and the Orange (11-4, 2-2) will be televised on ESPN.
Coming off three ACC road wins in a row, UNC will look to win its 17th game in 23 meetings with Syracuse. The Heels are 6-0 against the Orange in Chapel Hill.
Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info. Betting odds and the full schedule are also included below.
How to watch UNC basketball vs. Syracuse on TV, live stream
Start time: Noon ET on Saturday, Jan. 13
Location: Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill
TV: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV
UNC vs. Syracuse will be televised on ESPN. Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander will be on the call at the Smith Center. Jones Angell will lead radio coverage on the Tar Heel Sports Network. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
UNC basketball vs. Syracuse score
Check in here for live score updates for UNC vs. Syracuse.
UNC vs. Syracuse betting odds, spread, over/under
Odds courtesy of BetMGM. This will be updated.
Spread: N/A
Moneyline: N/A
Over/Under: N/A
UNC basketball schedule
Oct 27 vs. St. Augustine’s W, 117-53 (Exhibition)
Nov 6 vs. Radford W, 86-70
Nov 12 vs. Lehigh W, 90-68
Nov 17 vs. UC Riverside W, 77-52
Nov 22 vs. Northern Iowa W, 91-69
Nov 23 vs. Villanova L, 83-81 (OT)
Nov 24 vs. No. 20 Arkansas W, 87-72
Nov 29 vs. No. 10 Tennessee W, 100-92
Dec 2 vs. Florida State W, 78-70
Dec 5 vs. Connecticut L, 87-76
Dec 16 vs. Kentucky L, 87-83
Dec 20 vs. Oklahoma W, 81-69
Dec 29 vs. Charleston Southern W, 105-60
Jan. 2 at Pitt W, 70-57
Jan. 6 at Clemson W, 65-55
Jan. 10 at NC State W, 67-54
Jan. 13 vs. Syracuse (Noon, ESPN)
Jan. 17 vs. Louisville
Jan. 20 at Boston College
Jan. 22 vs. Wake Forest
Jan. 27 at Florida State
Jan. 30 at Georgia Tech
Feb. 3 vs. Duke
Feb. 6 vs. Clemson
Feb. 10 at Miami
Feb. 13 at Syracuse
Feb. 17 vs. Virginia Tech
Feb. 24 at Virginia
Feb. 26 vs. Miami
March 2 vs. NC State
March 5 vs. Notre Dame
March 9 at Duke
March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.
