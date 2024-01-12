What channel is UNC basketball vs. Syracuse on? Time, TV schedule for Tar Heels-Orange

The North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team host the Syracuse Orange on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for noon at the Dean E. Smith Center. The game between the seventh-ranked Tar Heels (12-3, 4-0 ACC) and the Orange (11-4, 2-2) will be televised on ESPN.

Coming off three ACC road wins in a row, UNC will look to win its 17th game in 23 meetings with Syracuse. The Heels are 6-0 against the Orange in Chapel Hill.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info. Betting odds and the full schedule are also included below.

How to watch UNC basketball vs. Syracuse on TV, live stream

Start time: Noon ET on Saturday, Jan. 13

Location: Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

UNC vs. Syracuse will be televised on ESPN. Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander will be on the call at the Smith Center. Jones Angell will lead radio coverage on the Tar Heel Sports Network. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

UNC basketball vs. Syracuse score

Check in here for live score updates for UNC vs. Syracuse.

UNC vs. Syracuse betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM. This will be updated.

Spread: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

Over/Under: N/A

UNC basketball schedule

Oct 27 vs. St. Augustine’s W, 117-53 (Exhibition)

Nov 6 vs. Radford W, 86-70

Nov 12 vs. Lehigh W, 90-68

Nov 17 vs. UC Riverside W, 77-52

Nov 22 vs. Northern Iowa W, 91-69

Nov 23 vs. Villanova L, 83-81 (OT)

Nov 24 vs. No. 20 Arkansas W, 87-72

Nov 29 vs. No. 10 Tennessee W, 100-92

Dec 2 vs. Florida State W, 78-70

Dec 5 vs. Connecticut L, 87-76

Dec 16 vs. Kentucky L, 87-83

Dec 20 vs. Oklahoma W, 81-69

Dec 29 vs. Charleston Southern W, 105-60

Jan. 2 at Pitt W, 70-57

Jan. 6 at Clemson W, 65-55

Jan. 10 at NC State W, 67-54

Jan. 13 vs. Syracuse (Noon, ESPN)

Jan. 17 vs. Louisville

Jan. 20 at Boston College

Jan. 22 vs. Wake Forest

Jan. 27 at Florida State

Jan. 30 at Georgia Tech

Feb. 3 vs. Duke

Feb. 6 vs. Clemson

Feb. 10 at Miami

Feb. 13 at Syracuse

Feb. 17 vs. Virginia Tech

Feb. 24 at Virginia

Feb. 26 vs. Miami

March 2 vs. NC State

March 5 vs. Notre Dame

March 9 at Duke

March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

