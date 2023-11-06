What channel is UNC basketball vs Radford on today? Time, TV schedule

The North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team will open the 2023-24 college basketball season against Radford on Monday night at the Dean E. Smith Center.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network. After missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010, UNC brought in seven new players ahead of Hubert Davis’ third season as head coach.

Armando Bacot and RJ Davis are the returning starters for the 19th-ranked Tar Heels, who added five players from the transfer portal and two high school recruits.

This will be the Tar Heels are 2-0 in the all-time series against Radford. Here’s everything you need to know about Monday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

How to watch UNC basketball vs. Radford on TV, live stream

Start time: 7 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 6

Location: Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

UNC vs. Radford will be televised on ACC Network with Wes Durham and Dan Bonner on the call at the Dean E. Smith Center. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

UNC vs. Radford betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Sunday, Nov. 5.

Spread: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

Over/Under: N/A

UNC basketball schedule

Oct 27 vs. St. Augustine’s (preseason game, Chapel Hill)

Nov 6 vs. Radford (Chapel Hill)

Nov 12 vs. Lehigh (Chapel Hill)

Nov 17 vs. UC Riverside (Chapel Hill)

Nov 22 vs. Northern Iowa (Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis on Paradise Island in The Bahamas)

Nov 23 vs. Texas Tech or Villanova (Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis on Paradise Island in The Bahamas)

Nov 24 vs. Arkansas, Memphis, Michigan or Stanford (Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis on Paradise Island in The Bahamas)

Nov 29 vs. Tennessee (ACC-SEC Challenge in Chapel Hill)

Dec 2 vs. Florida State

Dec 5 vs. Connecticut (Jimmy V Classic in New York)

Dec 16 vs. Kentucky (CBS Sports Classic in Atlanta)

Dec 20 vs. Oklahoma (Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte)

Dec 29 vs. Charleston Southern (Chapel Hill)

Jan. 2 at Pitt

Jan. 6 at Clemson

Jan. 10 at NC State

Jan. 13 vs. Syracuse

Jan. 17 vs. Louisville

Jan. 20 at Boston College

Jan. 22 vs. Wake Forest

Jan. 27 at Florida State

Jan. 30 at Georgia Tech

Feb. 3 vs. Duke

Feb. 6 vs. Clemson

Feb. 10 at Miami

Feb. 13 at Syracuse

Feb. 17 vs. Virginia Tech

Feb. 24 at Virginia

Feb. 26 vs. Miami

March 2 vs. NC State

March 5 vs. Notre Dame

March 9 at Duke

March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

UNC basketball news

