What channel is UNC basketball vs Northern Iowa? Time, TV schedule

The North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team will play the Northern Iowa Panthers in the opening game of the 2023 Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas.

Tipoff is set for noon on ESPN between the 14th-ranked Tar Heels (3-0) and Panthers (1-2) at Imperial Arena. The winner will play Texas Tech or Villanova at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

No. 20 Arkansas, Memphis, Michigan, Stanford round out the eight-team, 12-game event. Coming off a 77-52 against UC Riverside, UNC is making its third appearance in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wednesday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

How to watch UNC basketball vs. Northern Iowa on TV, live stream

Start time: Noon ET on Wednesday, Nov. 22

Location: Imperial Arena, Atlantis, Bahamas

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

UNC vs. Northern Iowa will be televised on ESPN. On the radio, Dave Nathan and Adam Lucas will have the call for all three games from Atlantis on the Tar Heel Sports Network. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

UNC vs. Northern Iowa betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Spread: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

Over/Under: N/A

UNC basketball schedule

Oct 27 vs. St. Augustine’s (preseason game, Chapel Hill)

Nov 6 vs. Radford W, 86-70

Nov 12 vs. Lehigh W, 90-68

Nov 17 vs. UC Riverside W, 77-52

Nov 22 vs. Northern Iowa (Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis on Paradise Island in The Bahamas)

Nov 23 vs. Texas Tech or Villanova (Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis on Paradise Island in The Bahamas)

Nov 24 vs. Arkansas, Memphis, Michigan or Stanford (Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis on Paradise Island in The Bahamas)

Nov 29 vs. Tennessee (ACC-SEC Challenge in Chapel Hill)

Dec 2 vs. Florida State

Dec 5 vs. Connecticut (Jimmy V Classic in New York)

Dec 16 vs. Kentucky (CBS Sports Classic in Atlanta)

Dec 20 vs. Oklahoma (Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte)

Dec 29 vs. Charleston Southern (Chapel Hill)

Jan. 2 at Pitt

Jan. 6 at Clemson

Jan. 10 at NC State

Jan. 13 vs. Syracuse

Jan. 17 vs. Louisville

Jan. 20 at Boston College

Jan. 22 vs. Wake Forest

Jan. 27 at Florida State

Jan. 30 at Georgia Tech

Feb. 3 vs. Duke

Feb. 6 vs. Clemson

Feb. 10 at Miami

Feb. 13 at Syracuse

Feb. 17 vs. Virginia Tech

Feb. 24 at Virginia

Feb. 26 vs. Miami

March 2 vs. NC State

March 5 vs. Notre Dame

March 9 at Duke

March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

