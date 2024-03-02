What channel is UNC basketball vs. NC State on? Time, TV schedule

The North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team starts March with a rivalry matchup against the NC State Wolfpack on Saturday in Chapel HIll.

The ninth-ranked Tar Heels (22-6, 14-3 ACC) and the Wolfpack (17-11, 9-8) tip off at 4 p.m. inside the Smith Center in a game that will be televised on ESPN.

Behind strong performances from Elliot Cadeau, RJ Davis and Harrison Ingram, UNC earned a 67-54 win against NC State in Raleigh on Jan. 10. The Heels have won five of the last six in the series.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info. Betting odds and the full schedule for both teams are also included below.

How to watch UNC basketball vs. NC State on TV, live stream

Start time: 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 2

Location: Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

UNC vs. NC State will be televised on ESPN. Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander will be on the call at the Dean E. Smith Center. Jones Angell will lead radio coverage on the Tar Heel Sports Network. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

UNC vs. NC State betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM. These will be updated as they become available.

Spread: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

Over/Under: N/A

UNC basketball score vs. NC State

Check in here for live score updates from UNC vs. NC State

UNC basketball schedule

Oct 27 vs. St. Augustine’s W, 117-53 (Exhibition)

Nov 6 vs. Radford W, 86-70

Nov 12 vs. Lehigh W, 90-68

Nov 17 vs. UC Riverside W, 77-52

Nov 22 vs. Northern Iowa W, 91-69

Nov 23 vs. Villanova L, 83-81 (OT)

Nov 24 vs. No. 20 Arkansas W, 87-72

Nov 29 vs. No. 10 Tennessee W, 100-92

Dec 2 vs. Florida State W, 78-70

Dec 5 vs. Connecticut L, 87-76

Dec 16 vs. Kentucky L, 87-83

Dec 20 vs. Oklahoma W, 81-69

Dec 29 vs. Charleston Southern W, 105-60

Jan. 2 at Pitt W, 70-57

Jan. 6 at Clemson W, 65-55

Jan. 10 at NC State W, 67-54

Jan. 13 vs. Syracuse W, 103-67

Jan. 17 vs. Louisville W, 86-70

Jan. 20 at Boston College W, 76-66

Jan. 22 vs. Wake Forest W, 85-64

Jan. 27 at Florida State W, 75-68

Jan. 30 at Georgia Tech L, 74-73

Feb. 3 vs. Duke W, 93-84

Feb. 6 vs. Clemson L, 80-76

Feb. 10 at Miami W, 75-72

Feb. 13 at Syracuse L, 86-79

Feb. 17 vs. Virginia Tech W, 96-81

Feb. 24 at Virginia W, 54-44

Feb. 26 vs. Miami W, 75-71

March 2 vs. NC State (4 p.m., ESPN)

March 5 vs. Notre Dame

March 9 at Duke

March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

NC State basketball schedule

Nov. 6: The Citadel W, 72-59

Nov. 10: Abilene Christian W, 84-64

Nov. 17: Charleston Southern W, 87-53

Nov. 23: Vanderbilt W, 84-78

Nov. 24: BYU L, 95-86

Nov. 28: at Ole Miss L, 72-52

Dec. 2 at Boston College W, 84-78 (OT)

Dec. 6: Maryland Eastern Shore W, 93-61

Dec. 12: UT Martin W, 81-67

Dec. 16: Tennessee L, 79-70

Dec. 20: Saint Louis W, 82-70

Dec. 23: Detroit W, 83-66

Jan. 2 at Notre Dame W, 54-52

Jan. 6 vs. Virginia W, 76-60

Jan. 10 vs. North Carolina L, 54-47

Jan. 13 at Louisville W, 89-83

Jan. 16 vs. Wake Forest W, 83-76

Jan. 20 vs. Virginia Tech L, 84-78

Jan. 24 at Virginia L, 59-53

Jan. 27 at Syracuse L, 77-65

Jan. 30 vs. Miami W, 74-68

Feb. 3 vs. Georgia Tech W, 82-76

Feb. 7 vs. Pittsburgh W, 67-64

Feb. 10 at Wake Forest L, 83-79

Feb. 17 at Clemson W, 78-77

Feb. 20 vs. Syracuse L, 87-83

Feb. 24 vs. Boston College W, 81-70

Feb. 27 at Florida State L, 90-83

March 2 at North Carolina (4 p.m., ESPN)

March 4 vs. Duke

March 9 at Pittsburgh

March 12-16: at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

