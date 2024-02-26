What channel is UNC basketball vs. Miami on? Time, TV schedule
The North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team returns to Chapel Hill on Monday to play the Miami Hurricanes
The Tar Heels (21-6, 13-3 ACC) and the Hurricanes (15-13, 6-11) tip off at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
UNC is coming off a 10-point win at Virginia, improving to 7-2 in ACC road games. Earlier this month, the Tar Heels won 75-72 at Miami. The teams have split the last four meetings at the Smith Center.
Here’s everything you need to know about Monday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info. Betting odds and the full schedule are also included below.
How to watch UNC basketball vs. Miami on TV, live stream
Start time: 7 ET on Monday, Feb. 26
Location: Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill
TV: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV
UNC vs. Miami will be televised on ESPN. Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander will be on the call at the Dean E. Smith Center. Jones Angell will lead radio coverage on the Tar Heel Sports Network. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
UNC vs. Miami betting odds, spread, over/under
Odds courtesy of BetMGM.
Spread: UNC is a 14.5-point favorite
Moneyline: N/A
Over/Under: 154.5 points
UNC basketball score vs. Miami
Check in here for live score updates from UNC vs. Miami
UNC basketball schedule
Oct 27 vs. St. Augustine’s W, 117-53 (Exhibition)
Nov 6 vs. Radford W, 86-70
Nov 12 vs. Lehigh W, 90-68
Nov 17 vs. UC Riverside W, 77-52
Nov 22 vs. Northern Iowa W, 91-69
Nov 23 vs. Villanova L, 83-81 (OT)
Nov 24 vs. No. 20 Arkansas W, 87-72
Nov 29 vs. No. 10 Tennessee W, 100-92
Dec 2 vs. Florida State W, 78-70
Dec 5 vs. Connecticut L, 87-76
Dec 16 vs. Kentucky L, 87-83
Dec 20 vs. Oklahoma W, 81-69
Dec 29 vs. Charleston Southern W, 105-60
Jan. 2 at Pitt W, 70-57
Jan. 6 at Clemson W, 65-55
Jan. 10 at NC State W, 67-54
Jan. 13 vs. Syracuse W, 103-67
Jan. 17 vs. Louisville W, 86-70
Jan. 20 at Boston College W, 76-66
Jan. 22 vs. Wake Forest W, 85-64
Jan. 27 at Florida State W, 75-68
Jan. 30 at Georgia Tech L, 74-73
Feb. 3 vs. Duke W, 93-84
Feb. 6 vs. Clemson L, 80-76
Feb. 10 at Miami W, 75-72
Feb. 13 at Syracuse L, 86-79
Feb. 17 vs. Virginia Tech W, 96-81
Feb. 24 at Virginia W, 54-44
Feb. 26 vs. Miami (7 p.m., ESPN)
March 2 vs. NC State
March 5 vs. Notre Dame
March 9 at Duke
March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.
Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.
