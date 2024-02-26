What channel is UNC basketball vs. Miami on? Time, TV schedule

The North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team returns to Chapel Hill on Monday to play the Miami Hurricanes

The Tar Heels (21-6, 13-3 ACC) and the Hurricanes (15-13, 6-11) tip off at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

UNC is coming off a 10-point win at Virginia, improving to 7-2 in ACC road games. Earlier this month, the Tar Heels won 75-72 at Miami. The teams have split the last four meetings at the Smith Center.

Here’s everything you need to know about Monday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info. Betting odds and the full schedule are also included below.

How to watch UNC basketball vs. Miami on TV, live stream

Start time: 7 ET on Monday, Feb. 26

Location: Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

UNC vs. Miami will be televised on ESPN. Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander will be on the call at the Dean E. Smith Center. Jones Angell will lead radio coverage on the Tar Heel Sports Network. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

UNC vs. Miami betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM.

Spread: UNC is a 14.5-point favorite

Moneyline: N/A

Over/Under: 154.5 points

UNC basketball score vs. Miami

Check in here for live score updates from UNC vs. Miami

UNC basketball schedule

Oct 27 vs. St. Augustine’s W, 117-53 (Exhibition)

Nov 6 vs. Radford W, 86-70

Nov 12 vs. Lehigh W, 90-68

Nov 17 vs. UC Riverside W, 77-52

Nov 22 vs. Northern Iowa W, 91-69

Nov 23 vs. Villanova L, 83-81 (OT)

Nov 24 vs. No. 20 Arkansas W, 87-72

Nov 29 vs. No. 10 Tennessee W, 100-92

Dec 2 vs. Florida State W, 78-70

Dec 5 vs. Connecticut L, 87-76

Dec 16 vs. Kentucky L, 87-83

Dec 20 vs. Oklahoma W, 81-69

Dec 29 vs. Charleston Southern W, 105-60

Jan. 2 at Pitt W, 70-57

Jan. 6 at Clemson W, 65-55

Jan. 10 at NC State W, 67-54

Jan. 13 vs. Syracuse W, 103-67

Jan. 17 vs. Louisville W, 86-70

Jan. 20 at Boston College W, 76-66

Jan. 22 vs. Wake Forest W, 85-64

Jan. 27 at Florida State W, 75-68

Jan. 30 at Georgia Tech L, 74-73

Feb. 3 vs. Duke W, 93-84

Feb. 6 vs. Clemson L, 80-76

Feb. 10 at Miami W, 75-72

Feb. 13 at Syracuse L, 86-79

Feb. 17 vs. Virginia Tech W, 96-81

Feb. 24 at Virginia W, 54-44

Feb. 26 vs. Miami (7 p.m., ESPN)

March 2 vs. NC State

March 5 vs. Notre Dame

March 9 at Duke

March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

