What channel is UNC basketball vs. Miami on? Time, TV schedule

The North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team is traveling to Florida for a matchup with the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables. The game between the third-ranked Tar Heels (18-5, 10-2 ACC) and the Hurricanes (15-8, 6-6) will be televised on ESPN.

UNC has won 26 of 36 games against Miami, including a 10-4 record on the road. Following their win against rival Duke, the Tar Heels never led against Clemson and lost for the second time in three games.

UNC guard Seth Trimble was out with an injury against the Tigers. On Friday, head coach Hubert Davis told reporters Trimble would be a "game-time decision."

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info. Betting odds and the full schedule are also included below.

How to watch UNC basketball vs. Miami on TV, live stream

Start time: 4 ET on Saturday, Feb. 10

Location: Watsco Center in Coral Gables

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

UNC-MIAMI PREDICTION: UNC basketball vs. Miami: Score prediction, scouting report for ACC game

BAD PRACTICES, LATE ARRIVALS: What went wrong in UNC basketball's loss to Clemson and what it means for the ACC race

SETH TRIMBLE INJURY: UNC basketball’s Seth Trimble out with injury vs. Clemson

UNC vs. Miami will be televised on ESPN. Brian Custer and Cory Alexander will be on the call at the Watsco Center. Jones Angell will lead radio coverage on the Tar Heel Sports Network. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

UNC vs. Miami betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM. These will be updated once odds become available.

Spread: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

Over/Under: N/A

UNC basketball score vs. Miami

Check in here for live score updates from UNC vs. Miami

UNC basketball schedule

Oct 27 vs. St. Augustine’s W, 117-53 (Exhibition)

Nov 6 vs. Radford W, 86-70

Nov 12 vs. Lehigh W, 90-68

Nov 17 vs. UC Riverside W, 77-52

Nov 22 vs. Northern Iowa W, 91-69

Nov 23 vs. Villanova L, 83-81 (OT)

Nov 24 vs. No. 20 Arkansas W, 87-72

Nov 29 vs. No. 10 Tennessee W, 100-92

Dec 2 vs. Florida State W, 78-70

Dec 5 vs. Connecticut L, 87-76

Dec 16 vs. Kentucky L, 87-83

Dec 20 vs. Oklahoma W, 81-69

Dec 29 vs. Charleston Southern W, 105-60

Jan. 2 at Pitt W, 70-57

Jan. 6 at Clemson W, 65-55

Jan. 10 at NC State W, 67-54

Jan. 13 vs. Syracuse W, 103-67

Jan. 17 vs. Louisville W, 86-70

Jan. 20 at Boston College W, 76-66

Jan. 22 vs. Wake Forest W, 85-64

Jan. 27 at Florida State W, 75-68

Jan. 30 at Georgia Tech L, 74-73

Feb. 3 vs. Duke W, 93-84

Feb. 6 vs. Clemson L, 80-76

Feb. 10 at Miami (4 p.m., ESPN)

Feb. 13 at Syracuse

Feb. 17 vs. Virginia Tech

Feb. 24 at Virginia

Feb. 26 vs. Miami

March 2 vs. NC State

March 5 vs. Notre Dame

March 9 at Duke

March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: How to watch UNC basketball vs. MIami on TV, live stream