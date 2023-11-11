What channel is UNC basketball vs Lehigh on today? Time, TV schedule

The North Carolina Tar Heels basketball will get an early start against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks on Sunday afternoon at the Dean E. Smith Center.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. on ACC Network. The Tar Heels (1-0) started the 2023-24 college basketball season with an 86-70 win against Radford.

Armando Bacot posted another double-double in the double-digit victory against the Highlanders and Elliot Cadeau looked solid in his UNC debut. This will be the Tar Heels’ first game against Lehigh since 1941.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

How to watch UNC basketball vs. Lehigh on TV, live stream

Start time: 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 12

Location: Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

UNC vs. Lehigh will be televised on ACC Network with Anish Shroff and Malcolm Huckaby on the call at the Dean E. Smith Center. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

UNC vs. Lehigh betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Nov. 11.

Spread: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

Over/Under: N/A

UNC basketball schedule

Oct 27 vs. St. Augustine’s (preseason exhibition, Chapel Hill) W, 117-53

Nov 6 vs. Radford W, 86-70

Nov 12 vs. Lehigh (2 p.m., ACC Network)

Nov 17 vs. UC Riverside (Chapel Hill)

Nov 22 vs. Northern Iowa (Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis on Paradise Island in The Bahamas)

Nov 23 vs. Texas Tech or Villanova (Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis on Paradise Island in The Bahamas)

Nov 24 vs. Arkansas, Memphis, Michigan or Stanford (Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis on Paradise Island in The Bahamas)

Nov 29 vs. Tennessee (ACC-SEC Challenge in Chapel Hill)

Dec 2 vs. Florida State

Dec 5 vs. Connecticut (Jimmy V Classic in New York)

Dec 16 vs. Kentucky (CBS Sports Classic in Atlanta)

Dec 20 vs. Oklahoma (Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte)

Dec 29 vs. Charleston Southern (Chapel Hill)

Jan. 2 at Pitt

Jan. 6 at Clemson

Jan. 10 at NC State

Jan. 13 vs. Syracuse

Jan. 17 vs. Louisville

Jan. 20 at Boston College

Jan. 22 vs. Wake Forest

Jan. 27 at Florida State

Jan. 30 at Georgia Tech

Feb. 3 vs. Duke

Feb. 6 vs. Clemson

Feb. 10 at Miami

Feb. 13 at Syracuse

Feb. 17 vs. Virginia Tech

Feb. 24 at Virginia

Feb. 26 vs. Miami

March 2 vs. NC State

March 5 vs. Notre Dame

March 9 at Duke

March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

