What channel is UNC basketball vs. Kentucky? Time, TV schedule
The North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team will play the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday evening in the CBS Sports Classic at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. on CBS between the ninth-ranked Tar Heels (7-2, 1-0 ACC) and 14th-ranked Wildcats (7-1). UCLA and Ohio State play at 3 p.m. in the opening game of the event.
UNC is 25-17 against Kentucky, but the Wildcats have won three of the last four games in the CBS Sports Classic. Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.
How to watch UNC basketball vs. Kentucky on TV, live stream
Start time: 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 16
Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
TV: CBS
Streaming: FUBO (free trial), Sling TV
UNC-UK PREDICTION: UNC basketball vs. Kentucky in CBS Sports Classic: Scouting report, prediction
WITHERS' ROLE: What UNC basketball's Hubert Davis said about Jae’Lyn Withers’ role for Tar Heels
TAR HEELS ON RIGHT TRACK?: UNC basketball coach Hubert Davis, players break down current state of Tar Heels
UNC vs. Kentucky will be televised on CBS. Brad Nessler, Bill Raftery and Jenny Dell will be on the call at State Farm Arena. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
UNC vs. Kentucky betting odds, spread, over/under
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Dec. 15. These will be updated.
Spread: UNC is a 1.5-point favorite
Moneyline: UNC (-125), Kentucky (+105)
Over/Under: 164.5 points
UNC basketball vs. Kentucky score
UNC basketball schedule
Oct 27 vs. St. Augustine’s (preseason game, Chapel Hill)
Nov 6 vs. Radford W, 86-70
Nov 12 vs. Lehigh W, 90-68
Nov 17 vs. UC Riverside W, 77-52
Nov 22 vs. Northern Iowa W, 91-69
Nov 23 vs. Villanova L, 83-81 (OT)
Nov 24 vs. No. 20 Arkansas W, 87-72
Nov 29 vs. No. 10 Tennessee W, 100-92
Dec 2 vs. Florida State W, 78-70
Dec 5 vs. Connecticut L, 87-76
Dec 16 vs. Kentucky (5:30 p.m., CBS)
Dec 20 vs. Oklahoma (Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte)
Dec 29 vs. Charleston Southern (Chapel Hill)
Jan. 2 at Pitt
Jan. 6 at Clemson
Jan. 10 at NC State
Jan. 13 vs. Syracuse
Jan. 17 vs. Louisville
Jan. 20 at Boston College
Jan. 22 vs. Wake Forest
Jan. 27 at Florida State
Jan. 30 at Georgia Tech
Feb. 3 vs. Duke
Feb. 6 vs. Clemson
Feb. 10 at Miami
Feb. 13 at Syracuse
Feb. 17 vs. Virginia Tech
Feb. 24 at Virginia
Feb. 26 vs. Miami
March 2 vs. NC State
March 5 vs. Notre Dame
March 9 at Duke
March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.
UNC basketball news
What UNC basketball needs from Jae'Lyn Withers, and what Hubert Davis said about Withers' role
Where UNC basketball stands. What's going well, what needs work
Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: How to watch UNC basketball vs. Kentucky on TV, live stream