What channel is UNC basketball vs. Kentucky? Time, TV schedule

The North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team will play the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday evening in the CBS Sports Classic at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. on CBS between the ninth-ranked Tar Heels (7-2, 1-0 ACC) and 14th-ranked Wildcats (7-1). UCLA and Ohio State play at 3 p.m. in the opening game of the event.

UNC is 25-17 against Kentucky, but the Wildcats have won three of the last four games in the CBS Sports Classic. Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

How to watch UNC basketball vs. Kentucky on TV, live stream

Start time: 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 16

Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

TV: CBS

Streaming: FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

UNC vs. Kentucky will be televised on CBS. Brad Nessler, Bill Raftery and Jenny Dell will be on the call at State Farm Arena. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

UNC vs. Kentucky betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Dec. 15. These will be updated.

Spread: UNC is a 1.5-point favorite

Moneyline: UNC (-125), Kentucky (+105)

Over/Under: 164.5 points

UNC basketball schedule

Oct 27 vs. St. Augustine’s (preseason game, Chapel Hill)

Nov 6 vs. Radford W, 86-70

Nov 12 vs. Lehigh W, 90-68

Nov 17 vs. UC Riverside W, 77-52

Nov 22 vs. Northern Iowa W, 91-69

Nov 23 vs. Villanova L, 83-81 (OT)

Nov 24 vs. No. 20 Arkansas W, 87-72

Nov 29 vs. No. 10 Tennessee W, 100-92

Dec 2 vs. Florida State W, 78-70

Dec 5 vs. Connecticut L, 87-76

Dec 16 vs. Kentucky (5:30 p.m., CBS)

Dec 20 vs. Oklahoma (Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte)

Dec 29 vs. Charleston Southern (Chapel Hill)

Jan. 2 at Pitt

Jan. 6 at Clemson

Jan. 10 at NC State

Jan. 13 vs. Syracuse

Jan. 17 vs. Louisville

Jan. 20 at Boston College

Jan. 22 vs. Wake Forest

Jan. 27 at Florida State

Jan. 30 at Georgia Tech

Feb. 3 vs. Duke

Feb. 6 vs. Clemson

Feb. 10 at Miami

Feb. 13 at Syracuse

Feb. 17 vs. Virginia Tech

Feb. 24 at Virginia

Feb. 26 vs. Miami

March 2 vs. NC State

March 5 vs. Notre Dame

March 9 at Duke

March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

