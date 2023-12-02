What channel is UNC basketball vs. Florida State? Time, TV schedule

The North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team will host the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday afternoon in the ACC opener for both teams.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. on ACC Network between the 17th-ranked Tar Heels (6-1) and Seminoles (4-2) at the Dean E. Smith Center. UNC has won back-to-back games against top-25 opponents, including a victory against No. 10 Tennessee.

The Tar Heels have won eight in a row against FSU in Chapel Hill. Overall, UNC is 20-4 against the Seminoles at the Smith Center.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

How to watch UNC basketball vs. Florida State on TV, live stream

Start time: 2 p.m. ET, Saturday, Dec. 2

Location: Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

UNC vs. Florida State will be televised on ACC Network. Wes Durham, Cory Alexander and Jim Boeheim will be on the call at the Smith Center. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

UNC vs. Florida State betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Dec. 1.

Spread: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

Over/Under: N/A

UNC basketball vs. Florida State score

Here is a live scoreboard for UNC basketball vs. Florida State

UNC basketball schedule

Oct 27 vs. St. Augustine’s (preseason game, Chapel Hill)

Nov 6 vs. Radford W, 86-70

Nov 12 vs. Lehigh W, 90-68

Nov 17 vs. UC Riverside W, 77-52

Nov 22 vs. Northern Iowa W, 91-69

Nov 23 vs. Villanova L, 83-81 (OT)

Nov 24 vs. No. 20 Arkansas W, 87-72

Nov 29 vs. No. 10 Tennessee W, 100-92

Dec 2 vs. Florida State (2 p.m., ACC Network)

Dec 5 vs. Connecticut (Jimmy V Classic in New York)

Dec 16 vs. Kentucky (CBS Sports Classic in Atlanta)

Dec 20 vs. Oklahoma (Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte)

Dec 29 vs. Charleston Southern (Chapel Hill)

Jan. 2 at Pitt

Jan. 6 at Clemson

Jan. 10 at NC State

Jan. 13 vs. Syracuse

Jan. 17 vs. Louisville

Jan. 20 at Boston College

Jan. 22 vs. Wake Forest

Jan. 27 at Florida State

Jan. 30 at Georgia Tech

Feb. 3 vs. Duke

Feb. 6 vs. Clemson

Feb. 10 at Miami

Feb. 13 at Syracuse

Feb. 17 vs. Virginia Tech

Feb. 24 at Virginia

Feb. 26 vs. Miami

March 2 vs. NC State

March 5 vs. Notre Dame

March 9 at Duke

March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

