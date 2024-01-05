What channel is UNC basketball vs. Clemson on? Time, TV schedule for top-25 ACC showdown

The North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team will play the Clemson Tigers on Saturday in a top-25 showdown between two of the ACC’s top teams.

Tipoff is set for noon at Littlejohn Coliseum. The game between the eighth-ranked Tar Heels (10-3, 2-0 ACC) and the 16th-ranked Tigers (11-2, 1-1) will be televised on ESPN2.

UNC is 16-3 against Clemson when both teams are ranked in the AP Top 25 poll. The Heels have won back-to-back games against the Tigers.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info. Betting odds and UNC’s full schedule are also included below.

How to watch UNC basketball vs. Clemson on TV, live stream

Start time: Noon ET on Saturday, Jan. 6

Location: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

TV: ESPN2

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

UNC vs. Clemson will be televised on ESPN2. Dave O’Brien and Cory Alexander will be on the call at Littlejohn Coliseum. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

UNC vs. Clemson betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM. These will be updated.

Spread: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

Over/Under: N/A

UNC basketball vs. Clemson score

Check in here for the UNC basketball vs. Clemson score.

UNC basketball schedule

Oct 27 vs. St. Augustine’s (preseason game, Chapel Hill)

Nov 6 vs. Radford W, 86-70

Nov 12 vs. Lehigh W, 90-68

Nov 17 vs. UC Riverside W, 77-52

Nov 22 vs. Northern Iowa W, 91-69

Nov 23 vs. Villanova L, 83-81 (OT)

Nov 24 vs. No. 20 Arkansas W, 87-72

Nov 29 vs. No. 10 Tennessee W, 100-92

Dec 2 vs. Florida State W, 78-70

Dec 5 vs. Connecticut L, 87-76

Dec 16 vs. Kentucky L, 87-83

Dec 20 vs. Oklahoma W, 81-69

Dec 29 vs. Charleston Southern W, 105-60

Jan. 2 at Pitt W, 70-57

Jan. 6 at Clemson (Noon, ESPN2)

Jan. 10 at NC State

Jan. 13 vs. Syracuse

Jan. 17 vs. Louisville

Jan. 20 at Boston College

Jan. 22 vs. Wake Forest

Jan. 27 at Florida State

Jan. 30 at Georgia Tech

Feb. 3 vs. Duke

Feb. 6 vs. Clemson

Feb. 10 at Miami

Feb. 13 at Syracuse

Feb. 17 vs. Virginia Tech

Feb. 24 at Virginia

Feb. 26 vs. Miami

March 2 vs. NC State

March 5 vs. Notre Dame

March 9 at Duke

March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

