What channel is UNC basketball vs. Clemson on? Time, TV schedule

The North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team will face the Clemson Tigers on Tuesday evening in Chapel Hill.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Dean E. Smith Center. The game between the third-ranked Tar Heels (18-4, 10-1 ACC) and the Tigers (14-7, 4-6) will be televised on ESPN.

UNC is 60-1 against Clemson in Chapel Hill, including 29-1 at the Smith Center. The Tar Heels earned a 10-point win at Clemson earlier this season.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tuesday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info. Betting odds and the full schedule are also included below.

How to watch UNC basketball vs. Clemson on TV, live stream

Start time: 7 ET on Tuesday, Feb. 6

Location: Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

UNC-CLEMSON PREDICTION: UNC basketball vs. Clemson: Score prediction, scouting report for ACC game

UNC'S TEMPO BOTHERED DUKE: Armando Bacot, UNC basketball overwhelm Duke with a vintage trait of the Tar Heels

INGRAM STARS: UNC basketball's Harrison Ingram stars in rivalry debut as Tar Heels beat Blue Devils

UNC vs. Clemson will be televised on ESPN. Rece Davis and Jay Williams will be on the call at the Smith Center. Jones Angell will lead radio coverage on the Tar Heel Sports Network. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

UNC vs. Clemson betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM. These will be updated.

Spread: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

Over/Under: N/A

UNC basketball score vs. Clemson

Check in here for live score updates from UNC vs. Clemson

UNC basketball schedule

Oct 27 vs. St. Augustine’s W, 117-53 (Exhibition)

Nov 6 vs. Radford W, 86-70

Nov 12 vs. Lehigh W, 90-68

Nov 17 vs. UC Riverside W, 77-52

Nov 22 vs. Northern Iowa W, 91-69

Nov 23 vs. Villanova L, 83-81 (OT)

Nov 24 vs. No. 20 Arkansas W, 87-72

Nov 29 vs. No. 10 Tennessee W, 100-92

Dec 2 vs. Florida State W, 78-70

Dec 5 vs. Connecticut L, 87-76

Dec 16 vs. Kentucky L, 87-83

Dec 20 vs. Oklahoma W, 81-69

Dec 29 vs. Charleston Southern W, 105-60

Jan. 2 at Pitt W, 70-57

Jan. 6 at Clemson W, 65-55

Jan. 10 at NC State W, 67-54

Jan. 13 vs. Syracuse W, 103-67

Jan. 17 vs. Louisville W, 86-70

Jan. 20 at Boston College W, 76-66

Jan. 22 vs. Wake Forest W, 85-64

Jan. 27 at Florida State W, 75-68

Jan. 30 at Georgia Tech L, 74-73

Feb. 3 vs. Duke W, 93-84

Feb. 6 vs. Clemson (7 p.m., ESPN)

Feb. 10 at Miami

Feb. 13 at Syracuse

Feb. 17 vs. Virginia Tech

Feb. 24 at Virginia

Feb. 26 vs. Miami

March 2 vs. NC State

March 5 vs. Notre Dame

March 9 at Duke

March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: How to watch UNC basketball vs. Clemson on TV, live stream