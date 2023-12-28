What channel is UNC basketball vs. Charleston Southern? Time, TV schedule

The North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team will play the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Friday night in the final game of 2023.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. at the Dean E. Smith Center. The game between the ninth-ranked Tar Heels (8-3, 1-0 ACC) and Buccaneers (4-8) can be found on ACC Network.

UNC is coming off an 81-69 win against then-No. 7 Oklahoma at the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte. That game completed a six-game stretch in which the Tar Heels played five ranked opponents.

Here’s everything you need to know about Friday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more.

How to watch UNC basketball vs. Charleston Southern on TV, live stream

Start time: 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 29

Location: Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill

TV: ACC Network

Streaming: ESPN+, FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

UNC vs. Charleston Southern will be televised on ACC Network. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

UNC basketball vs. Charleston Southern score

Check in here for live score updates from UNC basketball vs. Charleston Southern.

UNC vs. Charleston Southern betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM. These will be updated.

Spread: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

Over/Under: N/A

UNC basketball schedule

Oct 27 vs. St. Augustine’s (preseason game, Chapel Hill)

Nov 6 vs. Radford W, 86-70

Nov 12 vs. Lehigh W, 90-68

Nov 17 vs. UC Riverside W, 77-52

Nov 22 vs. Northern Iowa W, 91-69

Nov 23 vs. Villanova L, 83-81 (OT)

Nov 24 vs. No. 20 Arkansas W, 87-72

Nov 29 vs. No. 10 Tennessee W, 100-92

Dec 2 vs. Florida State W, 78-70

Dec 5 vs. Connecticut L, 87-76

Dec 16 vs. Kentucky L, 87-83

Dec 20 vs. Oklahoma W, 81-69

Dec 29 vs. Charleston Southern (8 p.m., ACC Network)

Jan. 2 at Pitt

Jan. 6 at Clemson

Jan. 10 at NC State

Jan. 13 vs. Syracuse

Jan. 17 vs. Louisville

Jan. 20 at Boston College

Jan. 22 vs. Wake Forest

Jan. 27 at Florida State

Jan. 30 at Georgia Tech

Feb. 3 vs. Duke

Feb. 6 vs. Clemson

Feb. 10 at Miami

Feb. 13 at Syracuse

Feb. 17 vs. Virginia Tech

Feb. 24 at Virginia

Feb. 26 vs. Miami

March 2 vs. NC State

March 5 vs. Notre Dame

March 9 at Duke

March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

