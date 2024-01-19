What channel is UNC basketball vs. Boston College on? Time, TV schedule

The North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team will face the Boston College Eagles on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 2:15 p.m. at Conte Forum. The game between the fourth-ranked Tar Heels (14-3, 6-0 ACC) and the Eagles (11-6, 2-4) will be televised on CW Network.

UNC has won 22 of 26 games against Boston College, including four straight victories and 16 in the last 17 games. The Tar Heels have won seven in a row for the first time under third-year coach Hubert Davis.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s game, including time, date, TV and streaming info. Betting odds and the full schedule are also included below.

How to watch UNC basketball vs. Boston College on TV, live stream

Start time: 2:15 ET on Saturday, Jan. 20

Location: Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

TV: CW Network

Streaming: FUBO (free trial), Sling TV

UNC vs. Boston College will be televised on the CW Network. Tom Werme and Mike Gminski will be on the call at Conte Forum. Jones Angell will lead radio coverage on the Tar Heel Sports Network. Streaming options for the game include FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

UNC vs. Boston College betting odds, spread, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM. These will be updated.

Spread: N/A

Moneyline: N/A

Over/Under: N/A

UNC basketball score vs. Boston College

Check in here for live updates from UNC basketball vs. Boston College.

UNC basketball schedule

Oct 27 vs. St. Augustine’s W, 117-53 (Exhibition)

Nov 6 vs. Radford W, 86-70

Nov 12 vs. Lehigh W, 90-68

Nov 17 vs. UC Riverside W, 77-52

Nov 22 vs. Northern Iowa W, 91-69

Nov 23 vs. Villanova L, 83-81 (OT)

Nov 24 vs. No. 20 Arkansas W, 87-72

Nov 29 vs. No. 10 Tennessee W, 100-92

Dec 2 vs. Florida State W, 78-70

Dec 5 vs. Connecticut L, 87-76

Dec 16 vs. Kentucky L, 87-83

Dec 20 vs. Oklahoma W, 81-69

Dec 29 vs. Charleston Southern W, 105-60

Jan. 2 at Pitt W, 70-57

Jan. 6 at Clemson W, 65-55

Jan. 10 at NC State W, 67-54

Jan. 13 vs. Syracuse W, 103-67

Jan. 17 vs. Louisville W, 86-70

Jan. 20 at Boston College (2:15 p.m., CW Network)

Jan. 22 vs. Wake Forest

Jan. 27 at Florida State

Jan. 30 at Georgia Tech

Feb. 3 vs. Duke

Feb. 6 vs. Clemson

Feb. 10 at Miami

Feb. 13 at Syracuse

Feb. 17 vs. Virginia Tech

Feb. 24 at Virginia

Feb. 26 vs. Miami

March 2 vs. NC State

March 5 vs. Notre Dame

March 9 at Duke

March 12-16 at ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

