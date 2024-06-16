What channel is UNC baseball vs. Tennessee on today? College World Series time, TV, stream

North Carolina baseball and Tennessee continue the College World Series on Sunday (7 p.m., ESPN2) at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

The Tar Heels (48-14) are coming off a walk-off win against ACC rival Virginia in Friday’s opener. The top-seeded Volunteers (56-12) rallied to earn a 12-11 win against Florida State on opening day in Omaha.

UNC and Tennessee met in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, with the Tar Heels securing a 5-2 win against the Vols to win the Chapel Hill Regional.

Here’s how to watch, including time, TV schedule and streaming info for the Tar Heels’ second game of the College World Series.

UNC vs Tennessee channel today in College World Series: Time, TV schedule

Date: Sunday, June 16

Time: 7 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN2

Stream: FUBO (free trial), ESPN+

WATCH: UNC baseball vs. Tennessee at College World Series

UNC vs. Tennessee will be televised on ESPN2 and will stream on ESPN+. You can also stream the game on the ESPN app by using your TV provider credentials or on Fubo, which carries the ESPN family of networks and offers a free trial to select users.

UNC vs. Tennessee livestream in College World Series, NCAA Tournament 2024

Stream: FUBO, ESPN+

You can stream the game on the ESPN app by using your TV provider credentials or on Fubo, which carries the ESPN family of networks and offers a free trial to select users.

College World Series schedule, bracket

Below is the full schedule for the College World Series. For UNC baseball's full 2024 college baseball schedule, click here.

NCAA baseball tournament: College World Series schedule, bracket, TV info at Charles Schwab Field Omaha

Friday’s games (June 14) in Bracket 1

Game 1: UNC 3, Virginia 2

Game 2: Tennessee 12, Florida State 11

Saturday’s games (June 15) in Bracket 2

Game 3 : Kentucky vs. NC State, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 4: Texas A&M vs. Florida, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday’s games (June 16)

Game 5: Virginia vs. Florida State loser, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 6: UNC vs. Tennesseer, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Monday’s games (June 17)

Game 7: Kentucky/NC State loser vs. Texas A&M/Florida loser, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 8: Kentucky/NC State winner vs. Texas A&M/Florida winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday’s games (June 18)

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser, 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday’s games (June 19)

Game 11: 2 p.m., (ESPN)

Game 12: 7 p.m., ESPN)

Thursday’s games (June 20)

Bracket 1 (if necessary): TBD

Bracket 2 (if necessary): TBD

Saturday’s game (June 22)

Finals Game 1: 7:30 p.m., (ESPN)

Sunday’s game (June 23)

Finals Game 2: 2 p.m., (ABC)

Monday’s game (June 24)

Finals Game 3 (if necessary): 7 p.m., (ESPN)

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: UNC vs. Tennessee channel, time, TV stream for College World Series