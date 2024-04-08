What channel is UConn vs Purdue basketball on today? Time, TV schedule for national championship

UConn basketball has a chance at history on Monday. All that stands in the way? Purdue and star Zach Edey.

The Huskies (36-3), the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, will enter the 2024 NCAA Tournament national championship game looking to be the first team to repeat as national champions since Florida in 2006-07. Meanwhile, the Boilermakers (34-4) are looking to replicate the feat of the 2019 Virginia Cavaliers, which won the entire tournament a year after becoming the first 1 seed to lose to a 16 seed in the first round.

Stephon Castle led UConn with 21 points in an 86-72 victory over Alabama in the Final Four semifinal on Saturday. The Huskies have won 12 games in a row, including six by double figures. UConn has won its five NCAA Tournament games by an average of 25 points.

Edey, meanwhile, led Purdue with 20 points and 12 rebounds in a 63-50 win over 11 seed NC State in the Final Four. He also recorded his sixth straight 20-point 10-rebound game, passing David Robinson for the most in NCAA Tournament history.

The Huskies and Boilermakers have faced off three times before the championship game. The last matchup was a 72-60 UConn victory in the 2009 Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Purdue had beaten UConn in 1992 and 1988 in the previous two matchups.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 national championship game, including time, location, TV/streaming information and more:

What channel is UConn vs. Purdue on today?

TV channel: TBS

Streaming: March Madness Live App | Sling TV

The 2024 Final Four national championship game between UConn and Purdue will be broadcast on TBS. The game can also be streamed on the March Madness Live app or Sling TV. Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter) will handle the broadcast call for the game.

UConn vs. Purdue start time

Date: Monday, April 8

Time: 6:20 p.m. PT

The national championship game between Purdue and UConn will tip off at roughly 6:20 p.m. PT on Monday, April 8.

UConn vs. Purdue betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Sunday

Spread: UConn (-6.5)

Over/under: 145.5

Moneyline: UConn (-300) | Purdue (+240)

UConn basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are UConn's five most recent games. For the Huskies' full 2023-24 schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Friday, March 22 (1) UConn 91, (16) Stetson 52 (NCAA Tournament) Sunday, March 24 (1) UConn 75, (9) Northwestern 58 (NCAA Tournament) Thursday, March 28 (1) UConn 82, (5) San Diego State 52 (NCAA Tournament) Saturday, March 30 (1) UConn 77, (3) Illinois 52 (NCAA Tournament) Saturday, April 6 (1) UConn 86, (4) Alabama 72 (NCAA Tournament) Monday, April 8 vs. (1) Purdue (NCAA Tournament)

Purdue basketball schedule 2023-24

Below are Purdue's five most recent games. For the Boilermakers' full 2023-24 schedule, click here.

Date Opponent Friday, March 22 (1) Purdue 78, (16) Grambling State 50 (NCAA Tournament) Sunday, March 24 (1) Purdue 106, (8) Utah State 67 (NCAA Tournament) Friday, March 29 (1) Purdue 80, (5) Gonzaga 68 (NCAA Tournament) Sunday, March 31 (1) Purdue 72, (2) Tennessee 66 (NCAA Tournament) Saturday, April 6 (1) Purdue 63, (11) NC State 50 (NCAA Tournament) Monday, April 8 vs. (1) UConn (NCAA Tournament)

