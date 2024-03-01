What channel is UConn men's basketball vs. Seton Hall on Sunday? Time, TV schedule

After a bounce-back win over Villanova on Saturday, the No. 3 ranked UConn men’s basketball team will take on Seton Hall at home Sunday.

The Huskies defeated Villanova 78-54 to improve their record to 15-2 in Big East Conference play and 25-3 overall. Graduate student guard Cam Spencer was UConn’s leading scorer with 25 points.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Seton Hall had an overall record of 18-9 (11-5 Big East). The Pirates dealt UConn one of its three losses on Dec. 20.

Here’s everything you need to know about the UConn men’s basketball team’s game against Seton Hall, including time, TV info and more:

What channel is UConn vs. Seton Hall on?

Coverage of UConn vs. Seton Hall will be broadcast live on CBS.

UConn vs. Seton Hall start time

Date: Sunday, March 3

Start time: 12 p.m.

The UConn-Seton Hall game is scheduled to tip off at 12 p.m. ET at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut.

Matchup Predictor

UConn has a 93.5 percent chance to beat Seton Hall according to ESPN Analytics.

UConn men’s basketball schedule 2023-2024

Record: 25-3 (15-2 Big East)

Nov. 6: Northern Arizona (W 95-52)

Nov. 11: Stonehill (W 107-67)

Nov. 14: Mississippi Valley State (W 87-53)

Nov. 19: vs. Indiana in Saatva Empire Classic (W 77-57)

Nov. 20: vs. Texas in Saatva Empire Classic (W 81-71)

Nov. 24: Manhattan (W 90-60)

Nov. 27: New Hampshire (W 84-64)

Dec. 1: Kansas in Big East-Big 12 Battle (L 65-69)

Dec. 5: North Carolina in Jimmy V Classic (W 87-76)

Dec. 9: Arkansas Pine Bluff (W 101-63)

Dec. 15: vs. Gonzaga in Continental Tire Seattle Tip-Off (W 76-63)

Dec. 20: at Seton Hall (L 60-75)

Dec. 23: St. John’s (W 69-65)

Jan. 2: DePaul (W 85-56)

Jan. 5: at Butler (W 88-81)

Jan. 10: at Xavier (W 80-75)

Jan. 14: Georgetown (W 80-67)

Jan. 17: Creighton (W 62-48)

Jan. 20: at Villanova (W 66-65)

Jan. 28: Xavier (W 99-56)

Jan. 31: Providence (W 74-65)

Feb. 3: at St. John’s (W 77-64)

Feb. 6: Butler (W 71-62)

Feb. 10: at Georgetown (W 89-64)

Feb. 14: at DePaul (W 101-65)

Feb. 17: Marquette (W 81-53)

Feb. 20: at Creighton (L 66-85)

Feb. 24: Villanova (W 78-54)

March 3: Seton Hall

March 6: at Marquette

March 9: at Providence

March 13-16: Big East Tournament in New York City

March 19-April 6: NCAA Tournament

