What channel is UCF-Texas Tech on today? Time, TV schedule for Knights-Red Raiders

The UCF football team is riding high off its upset win that extended its Space Game legacy. Now the Knights - the Citronauts no more - set their sights on Texas Tech.

UCF (5-5, 2-5 in Big 12) picked up its first conference win over a traditional Big 12 team when it demolished then-No. 17 Oklahoma State 45-3. RJ Harvey ran for 206 yards and three touchdowns, while quarterback John Rhys Plumlee added 299 passing yards (plus 74 on the ground) and three more scores, all to Kobe Hudson.

Like UCF, Texas Tech (5-5, 4-3) has won two straight and pulled off an upset last week, beating then-No. 18 Kansas 16-13. Tajh Brooks, whose 1,166 rushing yards are sixth in the nation, ran for 133 yards and a TD, and Gino Garcia kicked a 30-yard field goal at the final buzzer to give the Red Raiders the win.

Watch live: How to watch UCF vs. Texas Tech with fuboTV (free trial)

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What time is the UCF football game today?

Date: Saturday, November 18

Time: 5 p.m.

UCF-Texas Tech is set to begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, November 18 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas.

What channel is UCF football vs. Texas Tech on today?

UCF vs. Texas Tech can be seen on FS2. Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Where can I find UCF football on radio?

UCF vs. Texas Tech betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, November 16.

Spread: Texas Tech (-2.5)

Over/under: 59.5

Moneyline: UCF +120, Texas Tech -145

UCF football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 vs. Kent State: W 56-6 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Boise State: W 18-16 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Villanova: W 48-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Kansas State*: L 44-31 Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Baylor*: L 36-35 Saturday, Oct. 7 at Kansas*: L 51-22 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Oklahoma*: L 31-29 Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. West Virginia*: L 41-28 Saturday, Nov. 4 at Cincinnati*: W 28-26 Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Oklahoma State*: W 45-3 Saturday, Nov. 18 at Texas Tech* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Houston* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big 12 Championship Game

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: UCF football vs Texas Tech: How to watch on TV, streaming