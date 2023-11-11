What channel is UCF-Oklahoma State on? Time, TV schedule for Knights-Cowboys

It's Space Game day! The UCF football team will break out the seventh iteration of its space-themed uniforms today against Oklahoma State.

The Knights (4-5, 1-5 in Big 12) finally got the first win in their new conference last week, albeit against another Big 12 newcomer in Cincinnati. RJ Harvey ran all over the Bearcats, scoring three touchdowns over 164 yards in the 28-26 win. Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee ran for 53 yards and another score, making up for a subpar passing day (13 of 23, 165 yards).

The Cowboys (7-2, 5-1) are up to No. 17 in the Coaches Poll after a thrilling 27-24 win over rival Oklahoma in what could be the final edition of Bedlam. It was the fifth straight win for coach Mike Gundy's team, who got 138 yards and two touchdowns from Big 12 rushing leader Ollie Gordon. QB Alan Bowman threw for 334 scoreless yards in the win.

UCF is undefeated in its six previous Space Games.

Watch live: How to watch UCF vs. Oklahoma State with fuboTV (free trial)

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What time is the UCF football game today?

Date: Saturday, November 11

Time: 3:30 p.m.

UCF-Oklahoma State is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, November 11 at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

What channel is UCF football vs. Oklahoma State on?

TV: ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish). The game is starting on ESPNEWS (Channel 207 on DirecTV, Channel 142 on Dish).

Streaming: WatchESPN (cable subscription needed) and the ESPN app, fuboTV (7-day free trial), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial)

UCF vs. Oklahoma State will air on ESPN. Mike Monaco will be the play-by-play announcer, Robert Griffin III will be the analyst, and Kris Budden will report from the sidelines.

Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

UCF vs. Oklahoma State betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, November 9.

Spread: Oklahoma State (-2.5)

Over/under: 65.5

Moneyline: Oklahoma State -140, UCF +115

UCF football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 vs. Kent State: W 56-6 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Boise State: W 18-16 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Villanova: W 48-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Kansas State*: L 44-31 Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Baylor*: L 36-35 Saturday, Oct. 7 at Kansas*: L 51-22 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Oklahoma*: L 31-29 Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. West Virginia*: L 41-28 Saturday, Nov. 4 at Cincinnati*: W 28-26 Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Oklahoma State* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Texas Tech* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Houston* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big 12 Championship Game

