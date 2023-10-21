What channel is UCF-Oklahoma football on today? Time, TV schedule for Knights vs Sooners

The UCF football team expects its starting quarterback to return just in time to face a former Knights QB and the No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners.

John Rhys Plumlee has been declared ready to start for UCF against Dillon Gabriel, who played three seasons in Orlando before transferring to Oklahoma in 2022. Gabriel threw for 8,037 yards and 70 touchdowns at UCF before breaking his collarbone in the third game of the 2021 season.

This season, Gabriel is a contender for the Heisman Trophy with 1,878 yards and 16 TDs with his season highlight being a last-minute drive to beat rival Texas on Oct. 7. He also ran for 115 yards and a score in that game to boost the Sooners (6-0, 3-0 in Big 12).

UCF (3-3, 0-3) has had a hard time in its first Big 12 season. The Knights are on a three-game losing skid, falling most recently 51-22 at Kansas. Plumlee started his first game since his knee injury Sept. 9 but left early in favor of Timmy McClain. RJ Harvey had a strong game, rushing for 133 yards and a touchdown.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

UCF football vs. Oklahoma start time

Date: Saturday, October 21

Time: Noon

The Knights and Sooners kick off at noon Saturday, October 21 at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma.

What channel is UCF football vs. Oklahoma on?

UCF vs. Oklahoma can be seen on ABC. Dave Pasch will handle play-by-play duties, with Dusty Dvoracek as the analyst and Tom Luginbill as the sideline reporter.

Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

UCF vs. Oklahoma betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, October 20.

Spread: Oklahoma (-17.5)

Over/under: 67.5

Moneyline: UCF +625, Oklahoma -1,000

UCF football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 vs. Kent State: W 56-6 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Boise State: W 18-16 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Villanova: W 48-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Kansas State*: L 44-31 Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Baylor*: L 36-35 Saturday, Oct. 7 at Kansas*: L 51-22 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Oklahoma* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. West Virginia* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Cincinnati* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Oklahoma State* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Texas Tech* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Houston* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big 12 Championship Game * Big 12 game

