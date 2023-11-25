What channel is UCF-Houston on today? Time, TV schedule for Knights-Cougars
The UCF football team has one last shot at bowl eligibility. To qualify for bowl season, the Knights will have to beat Houston on Senior Day at the Bounce House.
UCF (5-6, 2-6 in Big 12) had a shot to get that sixth win last week but came up just short in a 24-23 loss at Texas Tech. John Rhys Plumlee hit Javon Baker for a 71-yard touchdown but Colton Boomer's game-tying extra-point kick was blocked. Plumlee was UCF's leading rusher on the day with 84 ground yards, while RJ Harvey contributed 78 yards with two touchdowns.
Like the Knights, Houston (4-7, 2-6) has struggled in its first year in the Big 12. The Cougars have lost two straight games after a 43-30 defeat against Oklahoma State. Quarterback Donovan Smith threw for 235 yards and a TD and was also his team's leading rusher with 63 yards and another score.
Watch live: How to watch UCF vs. Houston with fuboTV (free trial)
Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:
What time is the UCF football game today?
Date: Saturday, November 25
Time: Noon
UCF-Houston is set to begin at noon Saturday, November 25 at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
What channel is UCF football vs. Houston on today?
TV: FS1 (Channel 219 on DirecTV, Channel 150 on Dish Network)
Streaming: FoxSports.com (cable subscription needed), fuboTV (7-day free trial), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial)
UCF vs. Houston can be seen on FS1. Eric Collins will be the play-by-play announcer with Devin Gardner serving as analyst.
Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
Where can I find UCF football on radio?
Radio: FM 96.9/AM 740 The Game, SiriusXM Channel 199
Online radio: UCFKnights.com and YouTube (Spanish), SiriusXM.com Channel 953
UCF vs. Houston betting odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, November 22.
Spread: UCF (-13.5)
Over/under: 61.5
Moneyline: Houston +425, UCF -600
UCF football schedule 2023
Date
Opponent
Thursday, Aug. 31
vs. Kent State: W 56-6
Saturday, Sept. 9
at Boise State: W 18-16
Saturday, Sept. 16
vs. Villanova: W 48-14
Saturday, Sept. 23
at Kansas State*: L 44-31
Saturday, Sept. 30
vs. Baylor*: L 36-35
Saturday, Oct. 7
at Kansas*: L 51-22
Saturday, Oct. 14
BYE
Saturday, Oct. 21
at Oklahoma*: L 31-29
Saturday, Oct. 28
vs. West Virginia*: L 41-28
Saturday, Nov. 4
at Cincinnati*: W 28-26
Saturday, Nov. 11
vs. Oklahoma State*: W 45-3
Saturday, Nov. 18
at Texas Tech*: L 24-23
Saturday, Nov. 25
vs. Houston*
