What channel is UCF-Houston on today? Time, TV schedule for Knights-Cougars

The UCF football team has one last shot at bowl eligibility. To qualify for bowl season, the Knights will have to beat Houston on Senior Day at the Bounce House.

UCF (5-6, 2-6 in Big 12) had a shot to get that sixth win last week but came up just short in a 24-23 loss at Texas Tech. John Rhys Plumlee hit Javon Baker for a 71-yard touchdown but Colton Boomer's game-tying extra-point kick was blocked. Plumlee was UCF's leading rusher on the day with 84 ground yards, while RJ Harvey contributed 78 yards with two touchdowns.

Like the Knights, Houston (4-7, 2-6) has struggled in its first year in the Big 12. The Cougars have lost two straight games after a 43-30 defeat against Oklahoma State. Quarterback Donovan Smith threw for 235 yards and a TD and was also his team's leading rusher with 63 yards and another score.

Watch live: How to watch UCF vs. Houston with fuboTV (free trial)

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What time is the UCF football game today?

Date: Saturday, November 25

Time: Noon

UCF-Houston is set to begin at noon Saturday, November 25 at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

What channel is UCF football vs. Houston on today?

UCF vs. Houston can be seen on FS1. Eric Collins will be the play-by-play announcer with Devin Gardner serving as analyst.

Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Where can I find UCF football on radio?

UCF vs. Houston betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, November 22.

Spread: UCF (-13.5)

Over/under: 61.5

Moneyline: Houston +425, UCF -600

UCF football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 vs. Kent State: W 56-6 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Boise State: W 18-16 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Villanova: W 48-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Kansas State*: L 44-31 Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Baylor*: L 36-35 Saturday, Oct. 7 at Kansas*: L 51-22 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Oklahoma*: L 31-29 Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. West Virginia*: L 41-28 Saturday, Nov. 4 at Cincinnati*: W 28-26 Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Oklahoma State*: W 45-3 Saturday, Nov. 18 at Texas Tech*: L 24-23 Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Houston*

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: UCF football vs Houston: How to watch on TV, streaming