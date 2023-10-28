What channel is UCF football vs West Virginia on today? Time, TV schedule for homecoming

The UCF football team will look to end its losing skid when it hosts West Virginia today for homecoming.

The Knights (3-4) have an 0-4 conference record to start their first season in Big 12 play. UCF nearly pulled off an incredible win against No. 6 Oklahoma last week after quarterback John Rhys Plumlee found Javon Baker for a late touchdown, but the Sooners blew up the coach Gus Malzahn's game-tying 2-point conversion play. RJ Harvey ran for 101 yards, and Baker showed out with 134 yards and two scores.

The Mountaineers (4-3, 2-2) is on a two-game losing streak after falling 48-34 to Oklahoma State last week. Quarterback Garrett Greene completed just 50% of his passes for 249 yards, two TDs and an interception, though he added 117 yards rushing. Leading rusher CJ Donaldson was held to 39 yards and a touchdown.

Watch live: How to watch UCF vs. West Virginia with fuboTV (free trial)

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What time is the UCF homecoming game?

Date: Saturday, October 28

Time: Noon

The Knights and Mountaineers get started at noon Saturday, October 28 at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

What channel is UCF football vs. West Virginia on?

UCF vs. West Virginia can be seen on FS1. Eric Collins will do the play-by-play with Devin Gardner working as the analyst.

Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Where can I find UCF football on radio?

UCF vs. West Virginia betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, October 27.

Spread: UCF (-7)

Over/under: 60

Moneyline: West Virginia +225, UCF -275

UCF football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 vs. Kent State: W 56-6 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Boise State: W 18-16 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Villanova: W 48-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Kansas State*: L 44-31 Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Baylor*: L 36-35 Saturday, Oct. 7 at Kansas*: L 51-22 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Oklahoma*: L 31-29 Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. West Virginia* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Cincinnati* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Oklahoma State* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Texas Tech* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Houston* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big 12 Championship Game * Big 12 game

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: UCF football vs West Virginia: How to watch UCF homecoming game 2023