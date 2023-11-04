What channel is UCF football vs. Cincinnati on? Time, TV schedule for Knights-Bearcats

It's been a rough first season in the Big 12 for both UCF and Cincinnati.

The two programs migrated from the American Athletic Conference together and neither has won a conference game this season. That will change Saturday when the Knights and Bearcats face off at Nippert Stadium.

UCF (3-5, 0-5) is coming off a 41-28 loss in its homecoming game to West Virginia. Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, but he also tossed three interceptions. Kobe Hudson caught two of those touchdowns, and RJ Harvey ran for 100 yards for the third consecutive game.

Cincinnati (2-6, 0-5) is on a six-game losing streak after a 45-13 loss at Oklahoma State. Former Florida Gators QB Emory Jones was pulled in the fourth quarter after going 6 of 16 for 117 yards and an interception. Redshirt sophomore Brady Lichtenberg stepped in and 5 of 9 for 48 yards and a touchdown.

Watch live: How to watch UCF vs. Cincinnati with fuboTV (free trial)

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What time is the UCF football game today?

Date: Saturday, November 4

Time: 3:30 p.m.

The Knights and Bearcats will get underway at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, November 4 at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

What channel is UCF football vs. Cincinnati on?

UCF vs. Cincinnati can be seen on FS1. Adam Alexander will do the play-by-play, and Devin Gardner will handle analyst duties.

Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Where can I find UCF football on radio?

UCF vs. Cincinnati betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, November 2.

Spread: UCF (-3.5)

Over/under: 59.5

Moneyline: UCF -175, Cincinnati +145

UCF football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 vs. Kent State: W 56-6 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Boise State: W 18-16 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Villanova: W 48-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Kansas State*: L 44-31 Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Baylor*: L 36-35 Saturday, Oct. 7 at Kansas*: L 51-22 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Oklahoma*: L 31-29 Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. West Virginia*: L 41-28 Saturday, Nov. 4 at Cincinnati* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Oklahoma State* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Texas Tech* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Houston* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big 12 Championship Game * Big 12 game

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: UCF football vs Cincinnati: How to watch on TV, streaming