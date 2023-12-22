What channel is UCF football on today? Time, TV for Gasparilla Bowl vs. Georgia Tech

The UCF football team is in a bowl game, something that seemed unlikely heading into the last month of the season.

The Knights won three of their last four games to earn bowl eligibility. They will face Georgia Tech in the Gasparilla Bowl tonight in Tampa to put a bow on their first season in the Big 12.

After UCF (6-6) lost its first five games in its new conference, coach Gus Malzahn turned things around in November, highlighted by a 45-3 demolition of Oklahoma State, who played in the Big 12 Championship Game. Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee passed for 2,073 yards and 13 touchdowns while rushing for 473 yards and five more scores, while running back RJ Harvey put up 1,296 yards and 16 TDs. Senior receivers Javon Baker and Kobe Hudson were second and fourth in the Big 12 in receiving with 966 and 853 yards, respectively.

Coached by Brent Key, Georgia Tech (6-6) pulled off big road wins against Miami and North Carolina in October. The Yellow Jackets had the fourth-best offense in the ACC at 31.2 points per game, with dual-threat quarterback Haynes King and running back Jamal Haynes leading the way.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What time is the UCF football game today?

Date: Friday, December 22

Time: 6:30 p.m.

The Gasparilla Bowl between UCF and Georgia Tech is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday, December 22 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

What channel is the Gasparilla Bowl on?

TV: ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish Network)

Streaming: WatchESPN and the ESPN app (TV provider subscription needed), fuboTV (7-day free trial), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial)

UCF vs. Georgia Tech can be seen on ESPN. Wes Durham will be the play-by-play announcer with Tim Hasselbeck doing analysis and Taylor Tannebaum reporting from the sidelines.

Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

UCF vs. Georgia Tech betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, December 19.

Spread: UCF (-4.5)

Over/under: 67.5

Moneyline: UCF -200, Georgia Tech +165

UCF football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 vs. Kent State: W 56-6 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Boise State: W 18-16 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Villanova: W 48-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Kansas State*: L 44-31 Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Baylor*: L 36-35 Saturday, Oct. 7 at Kansas*: L 51-22 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Oklahoma*: L 31-29 Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. West Virginia*: L 41-28 Saturday, Nov. 4 at Cincinnati*: W 28-26 Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Oklahoma State*: W 45-3 Saturday, Nov. 18 at Texas Tech*: L 24-23 Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Houston*: W 27-13 Friday, Dec. 22 vs. Georgia Tech^

