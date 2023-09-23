What channel is UCF football on? Time, TV info for Kansas State game

The UCF football team finally plays its first Big 12 Conference game today when the Knights head to the Little Apple to face Kansas State.

UCF (3-0) enters tonight's game after a 48-14 win over FCS opponent Villanova last week. It was quarterback Timmy McClain's first start after John Rhys Plumlee injured his leg against Boise State. The USF transfer went 20 of 28 for 321 yards and two touchdowns. RJ Harvey and Jordan McDonald added two rushing TDs apiece.

K-State (2-1) is coming off a devastating loss at Missouri that came when Harrison Mevis booted a 61-yard field goal as time expired. Senior quarterback Will Howard threw three touchdown passes in the game. The Wildcats will look to shut down the nation's top-ranked offense (617.7 yards per game) with its conference-best rush defense, which has allowed just 50 yards per game on the ground. That unit is led by senior linebacker Austin Moore, who is seventh in the nation with 6 tackles for loss.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

UCF vs. Kansas State start time

Time: 8 p.m.

Date: Saturday, September 23

The Knights and Wildcats begin their Big 12 Conference game at 8 p.m. Saturday, September 23 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas.

What channel is UCF vs. Kansas State today?

The UCF vs. K-State game can be seen on FS1. Eric Collins will be on the play-by-play, and Devin Gardner will serve as analyst.

Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

UCF schedule 2023

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 vs. Kent State: W 56-6 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Boise State: W 18-16 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Villanova: W 48-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Kansas State* Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Baylor* Saturday, Oct. 7 at Kansas* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Oklahoma* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. West Virginia* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Cincinnati* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Oklahoma State* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Texas Tech* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Houston* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big 12 Championship Game * Big 12 game

