What channel is UCF football on? Time, TV info for Villanova game

The UCF football team comes back home for one more game before setting off for its first Big 12 conference game.

The Knights welcome FCS school Villanova to Orlando on Saturday night. It will be Military Appreciation Night at the Bounce House.

UCF (2-0) is coming off a close 18-16 win at Boise State. Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee injured his leg in the game and will be out a few weeks, coach Gus Malzahn said. Timmy McClain, a redshirt sophomore who transferred from USF in 2022, will be the Knights' starting quarterback in his place.

The Knights have the nation's No. 1 offense through two games, averaging 626.5 yards per game and an FBS-best 323.5 rushing yards per game. Plumlee is the team's top rusher, but right behind him are Johnny Richardson (81 ypg) and RJ Harvey (77 ypg).

Villanova (2-0) opened its season with blowout wins over Lehigh and Colgate. The Wildcats have the No. 6 scoring offense in FCS, averaging 40 points per game. Senior running back Jalen Jackson has 201 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and senior wideout Rayjuon Pringle is eighth in FCS with 203 receiving yards and three TDs.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

UCF vs. Villanova start time

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Date: Saturday, September 16

The Knights and Wildcats square off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, September 16 at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

What channel is UCF vs. Villanova today?

UCF vs. Villanova is available only via streaming. Drew Fellios and Forrest Conoly will call the game for ESPN+.

Where can I find UCF football on radio?

UCF schedule 2023

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 vs. Kent State: W 56-6 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Boise State: W 18-16 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Villanova Saturday, Sept. 23 at Kansas State* Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Baylor* Saturday, Oct. 7 at Kansas* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Oklahoma* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. West Virginia* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Cincinnati* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Oklahoma State* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Texas Tech* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Houston* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big 12 Championship Game * Big 12 game

