What channel is UCF football on? Time, TV info for Baylor game

The UCF football team is hoping its first Big 12 home game goes better than its conference opener last week.

The Knights welcome the Baylor Bears to the Bounce House on Saturday with both teams looking to return to the win column. Coach Gus Malzahn's UCF squad is coming in after its first loss of the season, while Dave Aranda and Baylor just got blasted by No. 5 Texas.

UCF (3-1, 0-1 in Big 12) lost at Kansas State 44-31 after giving up more points than they had in their first three games combined. Quarterback Timmy McClain, still filling in for an injured John Rhys Plumlee, threw three touchdown passes, including two to Kobe Hudson. RJ Harvey ran for a touchdown but only picked up 44 rushing yards.

Baylor (1-3, 0-1) could be seeing its starting quarterback return Saturday. Blake Shapen sprained his MCL in the Bears' season-opening loss to Texas State. Sawyer Robertson has played in his place, throwing for 647 yards for one TD against four interceptions.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

UCF vs. Baylor start time

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Date: Saturday, September 30

The Knights and Bears kick off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, September 30 at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

What channel is UCF vs. Baylor today?

UCF vs. Baylor can be seen on FS1. Eric Collins will have the play-by-play with Devin Gardner as the analyst.

Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Where can I find UCF football on radio?

UCF schedule 2023

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 vs. Kent State: W 56-6 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Boise State: W 18-16 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Villanova: W 48-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Kansas State*: L 44-31 Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Baylor* Saturday, Oct. 7 at Kansas* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Oklahoma* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. West Virginia* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Cincinnati* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Oklahoma State* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Texas Tech* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Houston* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big 12 Championship Game * Big 12 game

