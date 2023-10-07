What channel is UCF football on? Time, TV info for the Kansas game

The UCF football team has had a rough introduction to the Big 12.

The Knights have dropped their first two conference games and hope to end their losing streak today at Kansas. UCF (3-2, 0-2) is making their second trip to the Sunflower State in three weeks after losing 44-31 at Kansas State in their Big 12 opener.

Last week's home loss to Baylor was especially brutal. The Knights scored the first 21 points and led by 28 in the third quarter, but the Bears stormed back to win 36-35 thanks in part to a Timmy McClain interception and an RJ Harvey fumble that was returned for a touchdown.

The Jayhawks (4-1, 1-1) fell out of the rankings after their first loss of the season last week against No. 4 Texas, 40-14. Quarterback Jason Bean went just 9 for 21 with 136 yards and a TD, while the defense gave up 336 yards on the ground, including 217 to Jonathon Brooks.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

What time is UCF game today?

Time: 4 p.m.

Date: Saturday, October 7

The Knights and Jayhawks play at 4 p.m. Saturday, October 7 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas.

What channel is UCF vs. Kansas today?

UCF vs. Kansas will air on Fox. Jason Benetti will be on the play-by-play, and Brock Huard will be the analyst.

Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Where can I find UCF football on radio?

UCF schedule 2023

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 vs. Kent State: W 56-6 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Boise State: W 18-16 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Villanova: W 48-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Kansas State*: L 44-31 Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Baylor*: L 36-35 Saturday, Oct. 7 at Kansas* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Oklahoma* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. West Virginia* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Cincinnati* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Oklahoma State* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Texas Tech* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Houston* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big 12 Championship Game * Big 12 game

