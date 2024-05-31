What channel is UCF baseball vs Alabama on today? NCAA tournament time, TV, streaming

Central Florida is in the NCAA baseball tournament for the first time since 2017. The Knights will open play in the Tallahassee Regional tonight against Alabama.

In its first season in the Big 12, UCF (35-19, 14-15) made it to the conference semifinal before falling to Oklahoma State. The Crimson Tide (33-22, 13-17 in SEC) finished third in the SEC regular-season standings but lost their tournament opener to South Carolina.

The Knights come into the NCAA tournament with the No. 22 team ERA in the nation at 4.40. Relief pitcher Dominic Castellano is 20th in the NCAA with a 2.73 ERA, while starter Dom Stagliano's 3.73 ERA was eighth in the Big 12. Alabama is one of the best hitting teams in the nation (33rd with a .305 batting average) but they ranked seventh in the SEC with 417 runs. Gage Miller leads the Tide in average (.381), home runs (18) and RBIs (51).

Watch live: How to watch UCF baseball in the NCAA tournament

The winner of UCF-Alabama will play the winner of Florida State vs. Stetson in Saturday's winner's bracket. The losers will face off in an elimination game Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

UCF vs. Alabama channel today in Tallahassee Regional: Time, TV schedule

When: 6 p.m. Friday, May 31

Where: Dick Howser Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida

TV: This game will not air on traditional TV.

First pitch for UCF vs. Alabama in the NCAA baseball tournament is set for 6 p.m. Friday, May 31 from Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. The game can be watched only via streaming.

UCF vs. Alabama livestream in NCAA tournament 2024

UCF-Alabama in the NCAA baseball tournament can only be seen by streaming at ESPN+.

Game 1: Florida State vs. Stetson, noon Friday, ACC Network

Game 2: UCF vs. Alabama, 6 p.m. Friday, ESPN+

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, noon Saturday, TV TBA

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m. Saturday, TV TBA

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, noon Sunday, TV TBA

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m. Sunday, TV TBA

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, Monday, time and TV TBA

UCF baseball schedule

Here's a look at UCF's most recent games:

Date Opponent Friday, May 10 vs. Texas*: L 6-3 Saturday, May 11 vs. Texas*: W 5-4 Sunday, May 12 vs. Texas*: L 10-7 Thursday, May 16 at Baylor*: W 6-4 Friday, May 17 at Baylor*: L 4-2 Saturday, May 18 at Baylor*: W 10-8 Tuesday, May 21 vs. Cincinnati#: W 6-5 Thursday, May 23 vs. Oklahoma State#: W 7-6 Friday, May 24 vs. Oklahoma State#: L 10-1 Friday, May 31 vs. Alabama^

Alabama baseball schedule

Here's a look at Alabama's most recent games:

Date Opponent Tuesday, May 7 vs. Troy: W 7-6 Friday, May 10 vs. LSU*: W 8-7 Saturday, May 11 vs. LSU*: L 6-3 Sunday, May 12 vs. LSU*: W 4-3 Thursday, May 16 at Auburn*: L 4-2 Friday, May 17 at Auburn*: L 12-11 Saturday, May 18 at Auburn*: W 12-5 Tuesday, May 21 vs. South Carolina#: L 10-5 Friday, May 31 vs. UCF^

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: UCF vs Alabama channel, time, TV streaming for NCAA regional bracket