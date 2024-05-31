Advertisement

What channel is UCF baseball vs Alabama on today? NCAA tournament time, TV, streaming

dan rorabaugh, usa today network - florida
Central Florida is in the NCAA baseball tournament for the first time since 2017. The Knights will open play in the Tallahassee Regional tonight against Alabama.

In its first season in the Big 12, UCF (35-19, 14-15) made it to the conference semifinal before falling to Oklahoma State. The Crimson Tide (33-22, 13-17 in SEC) finished third in the SEC regular-season standings but lost their tournament opener to South Carolina.

The Knights come into the NCAA tournament with the No. 22 team ERA in the nation at 4.40. Relief pitcher Dominic Castellano is 20th in the NCAA with a 2.73 ERA, while starter Dom Stagliano's 3.73 ERA was eighth in the Big 12. Alabama is one of the best hitting teams in the nation (33rd with a .305 batting average) but they ranked seventh in the SEC with 417 runs. Gage Miller leads the Tide in average (.381), home runs (18) and RBIs (51).

Watch live: How to watch UCF baseball in the NCAA tournament

The winner of UCF-Alabama will play the winner of Florida State vs. Stetson in Saturday's winner's bracket. The losers will face off in an elimination game Saturday.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:

UCF vs. Alabama channel today in Tallahassee Regional: Time, TV schedule

  • When: 6 p.m. Friday, May 31

  • Where: Dick Howser Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida

  • TV: This game will not air on traditional TV.

First pitch for UCF vs. Alabama in the NCAA baseball tournament is set for 6 p.m. Friday, May 31 from Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. The game can be watched only via streaming.

UCF vs. Alabama livestream in NCAA tournament 2024

  • Streaming: ESPN+ ($10.99 per month)

UCF-Alabama in the NCAA baseball tournament can only be seen by streaming at ESPN+.

NCAA Tallahassee regional schedule

  • Game 1: Florida State vs. Stetson, noon Friday, ACC Network

  • Game 2: UCF vs. Alabama, 6 p.m. Friday, ESPN+

  • Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, noon Saturday, TV TBA

  • Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m. Saturday, TV TBA

  • Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, noon Sunday, TV TBA

  • Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m. Sunday, TV TBA

  • Game 7 (if necessary): Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, Monday, time and TV TBA

UCF baseball schedule

Here's a look at UCF's most recent games:

Date

Opponent

Friday, May 10

vs. Texas*: L 6-3

Saturday, May 11

vs. Texas*: W 5-4

Sunday, May 12

vs. Texas*: L 10-7

Thursday, May 16

at Baylor*: W 6-4

Friday, May 17

at Baylor*: L 4-2

Saturday, May 18

at Baylor*: W 10-8

Tuesday, May 21

vs. Cincinnati#: W 6-5

Thursday, May 23

vs. Oklahoma State#: W 7-6

Friday, May 24

vs. Oklahoma State#: L 10-1

Friday, May 31

vs. Alabama^

Alabama baseball schedule

Here's a look at Alabama's most recent games:

Date

Opponent

Tuesday, May 7

vs. Troy: W 7-6

Friday, May 10

vs. LSU*: W 8-7

Saturday, May 11

vs. LSU*: L 6-3

Sunday, May 12

vs. LSU*: W 4-3

Thursday, May 16

at Auburn*: L 4-2

Friday, May 17

at Auburn*: L 12-11

Saturday, May 18

at Auburn*: W 12-5

Tuesday, May 21

vs. South Carolina#: L 10-5

Friday, May 31

vs. UCF^

