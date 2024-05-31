What channel is UCF baseball vs Alabama on today? NCAA tournament time, TV, streaming
Central Florida is in the NCAA baseball tournament for the first time since 2017. The Knights will open play in the Tallahassee Regional tonight against Alabama.
In its first season in the Big 12, UCF (35-19, 14-15) made it to the conference semifinal before falling to Oklahoma State. The Crimson Tide (33-22, 13-17 in SEC) finished third in the SEC regular-season standings but lost their tournament opener to South Carolina.
The Knights come into the NCAA tournament with the No. 22 team ERA in the nation at 4.40. Relief pitcher Dominic Castellano is 20th in the NCAA with a 2.73 ERA, while starter Dom Stagliano's 3.73 ERA was eighth in the Big 12. Alabama is one of the best hitting teams in the nation (33rd with a .305 batting average) but they ranked seventh in the SEC with 417 runs. Gage Miller leads the Tide in average (.381), home runs (18) and RBIs (51).
Watch live: How to watch UCF baseball in the NCAA tournament
The winner of UCF-Alabama will play the winner of Florida State vs. Stetson in Saturday's winner's bracket. The losers will face off in an elimination game Saturday.
Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info and more:
UCF vs. Alabama channel today in Tallahassee Regional: Time, TV schedule
When: 6 p.m. Friday, May 31
Where: Dick Howser Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida
TV: This game will not air on traditional TV.
First pitch for UCF vs. Alabama in the NCAA baseball tournament is set for 6 p.m. Friday, May 31 from Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. The game can be watched only via streaming.
UCF vs. Alabama livestream in NCAA tournament 2024
Streaming: ESPN+ ($10.99 per month)
UCF-Alabama in the NCAA baseball tournament can only be seen by streaming at ESPN+.
NCAA Tallahassee regional schedule
Game 1: Florida State vs. Stetson, noon Friday, ACC Network
Game 2: UCF vs. Alabama, 6 p.m. Friday, ESPN+
Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, noon Saturday, TV TBA
Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m. Saturday, TV TBA
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, noon Sunday, TV TBA
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m. Sunday, TV TBA
Game 7 (if necessary): Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, Monday, time and TV TBA
UCF baseball schedule
Here's a look at UCF's most recent games:
Date
Opponent
Friday, May 10
vs. Texas*: L 6-3
Saturday, May 11
vs. Texas*: W 5-4
Sunday, May 12
vs. Texas*: L 10-7
Thursday, May 16
at Baylor*: W 6-4
Friday, May 17
at Baylor*: L 4-2
Saturday, May 18
at Baylor*: W 10-8
Tuesday, May 21
vs. Cincinnati#: W 6-5
Thursday, May 23
vs. Oklahoma State#: W 7-6
Friday, May 24
vs. Oklahoma State#: L 10-1
Friday, May 31
vs. Alabama^
Alabama baseball schedule
Here's a look at Alabama's most recent games:
Date
Opponent
Tuesday, May 7
vs. Troy: W 7-6
Friday, May 10
vs. LSU*: W 8-7
Saturday, May 11
vs. LSU*: L 6-3
Sunday, May 12
vs. LSU*: W 4-3
Thursday, May 16
at Auburn*: L 4-2
Friday, May 17
at Auburn*: L 12-11
Saturday, May 18
at Auburn*: W 12-5
Tuesday, May 21
vs. South Carolina#: L 10-5
Friday, May 31
vs. UCF^
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: UCF vs Alabama channel, time, TV streaming for NCAA regional bracket