What channel is UC football vs. BYU? How to watch, stream Friday's game

The University of Cincinnati football team heads to Utah on Friday to play Brigham Young University in their first Big 12 road game. The Bearcats are coming off a 20-6 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners at home.

BYU also lost their game Saturday against Kansas.

UC football vs. BYU: How the Bearcats can win their Big 12 road opener

Here's how to watch UC vs. BYU on TV and stream the game Friday.

Cincinnati vs. BYU start time

Date: Friday, Sept. 29.

Time: 10:15 p.m. ET.

What channel is Cincinnati vs. BYU?

TV: ESPN.

Stream: Watch ESPN, Sling, Fubo TV (offers free trial).

Cincinnati vs. BYU will be nationally televised on ESPN. Clay Matvick will serve as play-by-play announcer, Aaron Murray will provide analysis and Lauren Sisler will be the sideline reporter.

Stream ESPN on Sling or Fubo TV, which offers a free trial for potential subscribers.

Cincinnati defense: Can Bearcats shut down BYU after good performance against Oklahoma?

Cincinnati Bearcats football schedule 2023

Saturday, Sept. 2: vs. Eastern Kentucky. Won (66-13).

Saturday, Sept. 9: at Pittsburgh. Won (27-21).

Saturday, Sept. 16: vs. Miami (Ohio). Lost (34-21) OT.

Saturday, Sept. 23: vs. Oklahoma. Lost (20-6).

Friday, Sept. 29: at BYU.

Saturday, Oct. 14: vs. Iowa State.

Saturday, Oct. 21: vs. Baylor.

Saturday, Oct. 28: at Oklahoma State.

Saturday, Nov. 4: vs. UCF.

Saturday, Nov. 11: at Houston.

Saturday, Nov. 18: at West Virginia.

Saturday, Nov. 25: vs. Kansas.

