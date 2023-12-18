What channel is U.S. Army Bowl on today? Time, TV schedule for high school all-star game

America's biggest high school football all-star game is set to kick off on Monday as the U.S. Army Bowl showcases the top talent across the nation.

The game will take place at Frisco, Texas, as 80 top high school football players will face off on the gridiron of The Ford Center. The event will be one of several during the 2023 Bowl Week events, including the National High School Combine and the National 7v7 Tournament.

The U.S. Army Bowl marks the transition to college football for many of these high school players, as many will find themselves among peers of similar talent levels for the first time of their football careers.

Devontae and Deontae Armstrong, offensive linemen who have clinched two state championships, stand out as notable additions among Ohio State recruits. Meanwhile, Ben Roebuck and Jacob Oden, committed to Michigan, will also be taking the field in the upcoming contest.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including time, date, TV and streaming info, and more:

What channel is U.S. Army Bowl today?

The U.S. Army Bowl will be broadcasted live from The Ford Center on Watch Stadium. Streaming options for the game include Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

U.S. Army Bowl start time

Date: Monday, Dec. 18

Time: 7 p.m. CT

The U.S. Army Bowl will kick off at 7 p.m. CT.

