What channel is truTV? How to watch 2024 March Madness, First Four games in NCAA Tournament

With 68 teams punching their tickets to the NCAA Tournament, attention now shifts to the games.

Before the first round tips off on Thursday, there first is the matter of finalizing the 64-team bracket. Enter the First Four, which tips off on Tuesday — just two days after Selection Sunday.

Those games (and several others) will be broadcast on truTV in 2024. A total of 48 games will be played in the March Madness opening weekend, a massive slate of games that means TV providers will be flooded with basketball content through the rest of the season. It's so massive, in fact, that no one single network can broadcast them in their entirety.

The entire broadcasti of the 2024 NCAA Tournament will be provided by CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV, the lesser-known channel also owned by Warner Bros. Discovery. The NCAA's television rights contract with CBS and Warner Bros. Discovery lasts through at least 2032, with first- and second-round games airing on those stations before splitting games between CBS and TBS starting with the Sweet 16 round.

For those wondering how they can watch NCAA Tournament games on truTV, here's all you need to know:

What channel is truTV on?

It takes a lot of broadcasting power to air 48 first and second round NCAA Tournament matchups in a short span of days. While many likely have heard of TV powers such as CBS, TNT and TBS, there's also another channel that airs March Madness games: truTV, another channel owned by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Here's what channel truTV is on through different providers:

TruTV March Madness games 2024

Thirteen NCAA Tournament games will air on truTV this season. Here's the full schedule with matchups:

All times Eastern.

First Four

Tuesday, March 19

(16) Wagner vs. (16) Howard | 6:40 p.m. | truTV

(10) Colorado State vs. (10) Virginia | 9:10 p.m. | truTV

Wednesday, March 20

(16) Grambling vs. (16) Montana State | 6:40 p.m. | truTV

(10) Colorado vs. (10) Boise State | 9:10 p.m. | truTV

Round 1

Thursday, March 21

(6) BYU vs. (11) Duquesne | 12:40 p.m. | truTV

(3) Illinois vs. (14) Morehead State | 3:10 p.m. | truTV

(2) Iowa State vs. (15) South Dakota State | 7:35 p.m. | truTV

(7) Washington State vs. (10) Drake | 10:05 p.m. | truTV

Friday, March 22

(3) Baylor vs. (14) Colgate | 12:40 p.m. | truTV

(6) Clemson vs. (11) New Mexico | 3:10 p.m. | truTV

(4) Alabama vs. (13) College of Charleston | 7:35 pm. | truTV

(5) Saint Mary's vs. (12) Grand Canyon | 10:05 p.m. | truTV

Round 2

This section will be updated when the second-round schedule is released.

When does March Madness start?

March Madness starts with the First Four, four play-in games to make the regular 64-team field.

Date: Tuesday, March 19

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Channel: TruTV

