What channel is TNT on? How to watch March Madness games on TV network

It's finally NCAA Tournament time.

The first-round matchups of March Madness have been scheduled, which means 32 games in the Round of 64 will air on TNT, CBS, TBS and truTV starting Thursday.

CBS and Warner Bros. Discovery own the rights to airing all NCAA Tournament games, with their current contract signed through 2032. The eight-year deal extension, which was announced in 2016, has a total rights fee of $8.8 billion.

TNT, which airs some of the NCAA Tournament's biggest games each season, will have its same role in 2024.

Here's how to watch TNT, and what channel it's on for major TV providers:

What channel is TNT on?

AT&T U-Verse: 108/1108

FIOS: 51/551

Cox: Varies by location

DISH: 138

DirecTV: 245

Spectrum: Varies by location

Xfinity: Varies by location

What March Madness games are on TNT in 2024?

TNT will air the fewest amount of NCAA Tournament games at 12 this season, behind truTV (13), CBS (21), and TBS (21).

TNT will only air first and second round matchups this season, while TBS and CBS alternate Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games. TBS will air the Final Four and national championship.

Here are all the NCAA Tournament games airing on TNT:

All times Eastern. Matchups have yet to be announced.

Thursday, March 21: (3) Creighton vs. (14) Akron, 1:30 p.m.; (6) South Carolina vs. (11) Oregon, 4 p.m.; (7) Texas vs. (10) Colorado State, 6:50 p.m.; (2) Tennessee vs. (15) Saint Peter's, 9:20 p.m.

Friday, March 22: (5) San Diego State vs. (12) UAB, 1:45 p.m.; (4) Auburn vs. (13) Yale, 4:15 p.m.; (8) Nebraska vs. (9) Texas A&M, 6:50 p.m.; (1) Houston vs. (16) Longwood, 9:20 p.m.

Saturday, March 23: 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m.,

Sunday, March 24: 4 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

When does March Madness Round 1 start?

March Madness starts with the First Four, which are four play-in games for four spots in the regular 64-team field. From there, the Round of 64 begins Thursday, March 21.

Date: Thursday, March 21

Time: 12:15 p.m.

Channel: CBS

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: What channel is TNT on? How to watch March Madness games on TV