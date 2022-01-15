What channel, time is tonight’s NFL Wild Card game? TV, kickoff, live stream for Las Vegas Raiders vs Cincinnati Bengals

The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Cincinnati Bengals tonight on NBC in an exciting wild card weekend match-up. Kickoff time is at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock Premium. Click here for the complete 2022 NFL playoff schedule.

RELATED: How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Cincinnati Bengals – Live Stream, TV Channel

NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more.

RELATED: 2022 NFL Wild Card Weekend schedule – How to watch AFC, NFC playoff games, kickoff times, TV channel, dates, live streams

What channel is tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on?

Where : Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

When : Saturday, January 15

Start Time : 4:30 p.m. ET; Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

TV Channel : NBC

Stream live: Watch live on Peacock Premium or with the NBC Sports App

RELATED: NFL playoff schedule 2022: Bracket, dates, times, TV channel info for Wild Card round games

Where to live stream Las Vegas Raiders vs Cincinnati Bengals online tonight

Saturday’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders vs Cincinnati Bengals can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App, and Peacock.

This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC Sports’ NFL games including the regular season, playoff games, and Super Bowl LVI. More from Peacock’s website:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider. If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

Story continues

2022 NFL Playoff Schedule

Saturday, January 15

(5) Las Vegas Raiders at (4) Cincinnati Bengals

Where: Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC, Peacock

(6) New England Patriots at (3) Buffalo Bills

Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Sunday, January 16

(7) Philadelphia Eagles at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

(6) San Francisco 49ers at (3) Dallas Cowboys

Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video

(7) Pittsburgh Steelers at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC, Peacock

Monday, January 17

(5) Arizona Cardinals at (4) Los Angeles Rams

Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN, ABC, ESPN2

RELATED: When is the 2022 Super Bowl: Date, time, TV channel, halftime show, location for NFL Super Bowl LVI

Be sure to check back after each game for final scores and follow ProFootballTalk for more on the 2022 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors, and more.

What channel, time is tonight’s NFL Wild Card game? TV, kickoff, live stream for Las Vegas Raiders vs Cincinnati Bengals originally appeared on NBCSports.com