The 2022 NFL Playoffs are in full gear and today’s lineup features back-to-back Divisional Round games that you won’t want to miss. The action begins on NBC and Peacock this afternoon as Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams head to Raymond James Stadium to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Live coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Kick off time is at 3:00 p.m.

Following the LA Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, at 6:30 p.m. ET Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will head to Arrowhead Stadium where they will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship game.

See below for the full Sunday slate of 2022 NFL Divisional Round games and find out additional information on how to watch.

2022 NFL Divisional Round Schedule

Sunday, January 23

(4) Los Angeles Rams at (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC, Peacock

(3) Buffalo Bills at (2) Kansas City Chiefs

Where: Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Be sure to check back after each game for final scores and follow ProFootballTalk for more on the 2022 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors, and more.

What channel, time are today’s NFL playoff games? TV, kickoff, live stream for Divisional Round matchups originally appeared on NBCSports.com