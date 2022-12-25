What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Buccaneers vs Cardinals

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

It’s the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Arizona Cardinals tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America before the game kicks off at 8:20 p.m.

NBC has got you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more for this matchup between the Buccaneers and Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

Football Night in America will also feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

What channel is tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on?

Where : State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

When: Sunday, December 25

Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel : NBC

Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

Where to live stream Buccaneers vs Cardinals online tonight

Tonight’s game between the Buccaneers vs Cardinals can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App, and Peacock.

This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC’s NFL games including regular season and playoff games. More from Peacock’s website:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can't find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider. If you don't have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football with a Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here. Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

Week 16 Schedule

What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Buccaneers vs Cardinals originally appeared on NBCSports.com