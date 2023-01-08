What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Lions vs Packers

It’s the Lions vs Packers tonight in a must-win season finale you don’t want to miss on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America before the game kicks off at 8:20 p.m.

RELATED: When do the 2022 NFL Playoffs start: dates, schedule, playoff format, overtime rules, and more

NBC has got you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more for this matchup between the Lions and Packers at Lambeau Field.

RELATED: FMIA Week 17 – NFL Playoff Picture Comes Into Focus As Giants Make Playoffs; Steelers, Packers Survive

Football Night in America will also feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

RELATED: How to watch Lions vs Packers – TV/Live Stream info for tonight’s game

What channel is tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on?

Where : Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

When: Sunday, January 8

Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel : NBC

Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

RELATED: 2022 Sunday Night Football Schedule: TV channel, live stream info, NFL schedule

Where to live stream Lions vs Packers online tonight

Tonight’s game between the Lions vs Packerscan be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App, and Peacock.

This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC’s NFL games including regular season and playoff games. More from Peacock’s website:

Story continues

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TVor with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider. If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football with a Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here. Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

RELATED: 2022 NFL Playoff Picture Week 18 – Standings, clinching scenarios ahead of Lions vs Packers on SNF

Week 18 Schedule

RELATED: See the 2022 NFL Sunday Night Football schedule here

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Lions vs Packers originally appeared on NBCSports.com