What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Chiefs vs Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs will battle it out with the Las Vegas Raiders tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more.

What channel is tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on?

Where : Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

When : Sunday, November 14

Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel : NBC

Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

Where to live stream Chiefs vs Raiders online tonight

Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App and Peacock.

This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC Sports’ NFL games including the regular season, playoff games and Super Bowl LVI. More from Peacock’s website:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you don't have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan.

Thursday, Nov. 11

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins, 8:20 pm (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon)

Sunday, Nov. 14

Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys, 1 pm (FOX)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 pm (CBS)

Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots, 1 pm (CBS)

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets, 1 pm (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 pm (FOX)

New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans, 1 pm (CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team, 1 pm (FOX)

Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 pm (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 pm (FOX)

Philadelphia Eagles at Denver Broncos, 4:25 pm (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 pm (CBS)

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, 8:20 pm (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 15

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers), 8:15 pm (ESPN)

