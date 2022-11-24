What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Patriots vs Vikings Thanksgiving matchup

Cleveland Browns v Buffalo Bills

It’s the New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings in a special Thanksgiving edition of Sunday Night Football tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 8:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

NBC has got you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more.

What channel is tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on?

Where : U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota

When: Thursday, November 24

Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel : NBC

Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

Where to live stream New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings online tonight

Tonight’s game between theNew England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App, and Peacock.20

This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC’s NFL games including regular season and playoff games. More from Peacock’s website:

Week 12 Schedule

WEEK 12 Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving) Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions, 12:30 p.m., CBS New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m., FOX New England Patriots vs. Minnesota Vikings , 8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock Sunday, Nov. 27 Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., FOX Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., FOX Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS Chicago Bears vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m., FOX Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., CBS Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., FOX Los Angeles Chargers vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m., CBS Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., CBS Los Angeles Rams vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., FOX New Orleans Saints vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m., FOX Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock Monday, Nov. 28 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

