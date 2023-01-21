What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs

SPORTS-FBN-RANKINGS-KC

It’s the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs tonight on NBC and Peacock in an AFC Divisional Round Weekend matchup you don’t want to miss. Live coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America and kickoff is at 4:30 p.m.

NBC has got you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more for this matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Football Night in America will also feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased.

What channel is tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on?

Where : Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

When: Saturday, January 21

Start Time : 3:00 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel : NBC

Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

Where to live stream Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs online tonight

Tonight’s game between the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App, and Peacock.

This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC’s NFL games including regular season and playoff games. More from Peacock’s website:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can't find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider. If you don't have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football with a Peacock Premium plan.

Saturday, January 21

Jaguars (4) vs Chiefs (1) – NBC, Peacock, Universo at 4:30pm ET

Giants (6) vs Eagles (1) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 8:15pm ET

Sunday, January 22nd

Bengals (3) vs Bills (2) – CBS, Paramount+ at 3:00pm ET

Cowboys (5) vs 49ers (2) – FOX, FOX Deportes at 6:30pm ET

