What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for 49ers vs Broncos

Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers take on Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The NFL Sunday excitement kicks off with Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Pregame show beginning at 11 AM ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.

NBC has got you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more.

Football Night in America will also feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

What channel is tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on?

Where : Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

When : Sunday, September 25

Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel : NBC

Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

Where to live stream 49ers vs Broncos online tonight

Tonight’s game between the San Francisco 49ers vs Denver Broncos can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App, and Peacock.

This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC’s NFL games including regular season and playoff games. More from Peacock’s website:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider. If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football with a Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here. Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

Week 3 Schedule

WEEK 3 Thursday, Sept. 22 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video Sunday, Sept. 25 New Orleans Saints vs. Carolina Panthers, 1 p.m., FOX Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears, 1 p.m., CBS Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m., CBS Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m., CBS Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., FOX Baltimore Ravens vs. New England Patriots, 1 p.m., FOX Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Jets, 1 p.m., CBS Las Vegas Raiders vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m., FOX Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders, 1 p.m., FOX Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m., CBS Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m., FOX Atlanta Falcons vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., FOX Green Bay Packers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m., FOX San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock Monday, Sept. 26 Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants, 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC

