What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals

It’s the Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals tonight in an AFC North Wild Card Weekend rivalry you don’t want to miss on NBC and Peacock as both teams battle it out for the second time in 7 days.

Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night in America before the game kicks off at 8:15 p.m.

NBC has got you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more for this matchup between the Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

Football Night in America will also feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased.

What channel is tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on?

Where : Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

When: Sunday, January 15

Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel : NBC

Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

Where to live stream Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals online tonight

Tonight’s game between the Baltimore Ravens vs Cincinnati Bengals can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App, and Peacock.

This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC’s NFL games including regular season and playoff games. More from Peacock’s website:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TVor with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider. If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football with a Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here. Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

Saturday, January 14

Seahawks (7) vs 49ers (2) – 4:30pm ET on FOX, FOX Deportes Chargers (5) vs Jaguars (4) – 8:15pm ET on NBC, Universo and Peacock

Sunday, January 15 Dolphins (7) vs Bills (2) – 1:00pm ET on CBS, Paramount+ Giants (6) vs Vikings (3) – 4:30pm ET on FOX, FOX Deportes Ravens (6) vs Bengals (3) – 8:15pm ET on NBC, Universo and Peacock

Monday, January 16 Cowboys (5) vs Buccaneers (4) – 8:15pm ET on ESPN/ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes



