What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Broncos vs Chiefs

The Denver Broncos take on the Kansas City Chiefs tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The Seattle Seahawks (3-7) and San Francisco 49ers (5-5) were originally scheduled to play in this week’s Sunday Night Football game but the NFL made the decision to flex that game out of the primetime slot for a more exciting matchup.

NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more.

What channel is tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on?

Where : Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

When : Sunday, December 5

Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel : NBC

Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

Where to live stream Broncos vs Chiefs online tonight

Sunday’s game between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App and Peacock.

This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC Sports’ NFL games including the regular season, playoff games and Super Bowl LVI. More from Peacock’s website:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider. If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

Week 13 schedule

Thursday, Dec. 2

Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints, 8:20 pm (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon)

Sunday, December 5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, 1 pm (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears, 1 pm (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 pm (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, 1 pm (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 pm (CBS)

New York Giants at Miami Dolphins, 1 pm (FOX)

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets, 1 pm (CBS)

Washington Football Team at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 pm (FOX)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 pm (FOX)

*Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:25 pm (CBS)

*San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 pm (CBS) *Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:20 pm (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 6

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, 8:15 pm (ESPN)

