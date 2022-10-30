What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Packers vs Bills

It’s the Green Bay Packers vs Buffalo Bills tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The NFL Sunday excitement kicks off with Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Pregame show beginning at 11 AM ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.

NBC has got you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more.

Football Night in America will also feature a weekly segment hosted by former NFL quarterback Chris Simms and sports betting and fantasy pioneer Matthew Berry, which highlights storylines and betting odds for the upcoming Sunday Night Football game on NBC, Peacock, and Universo. Real-time betting odds on the scoring ticker during FNIA also will be showcased. Peacock Sunday Night Football Final, an NFL postgame show produced by NBC Sports, will also go deep on the storylines and BetMGM betting lines that proved prominent during the matchup.

What channel is tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on?

  • Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY

  • When: Sunday, October 30

  • Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

  • TV Channel: NBC

  • Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

Where to live stream Packers vs Bills online tonight

Tonight’s game between the Packers vs Bills can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App, and Peacock.

This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC’s NFL games including regular season and playoff games. More from Peacock’s website:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football with a Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here.

Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

Week 8 Schedule

WEEK 8

Thursday, Oct. 27

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Sunday, Oct. 30

Denver Broncos vs Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley), 9:30 a.m., ESPN+

Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m., FOX

Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1 p.m., FOX

Miami Dolphins vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., CBS

Arizona Cardinals vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., FOX

Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., CBS

New England Patriots vs. New York Jets , 1 p.m., CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m., CBS

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans, 4:05 p.m., CBS

Washington Commanders vs. Indianapolis Colts, 4:25 p.m., FOX

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m., FOX

New York Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m., FOX

Green Bay Packers vs. Buffalo Bills, 8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock

Monday, Oct. 31

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 NFL Season, and be sure to subscribe to NFLonNBC on YouTube!

