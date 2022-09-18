What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Bears vs Packers

It's the Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers this week on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears will go head-to-head with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The NFL Sunday excitement kicks off with Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Pregame show beginning at 11 AM ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.

NBC has got you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more.

What channel is tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on?

Where : Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

When : Sunday, September 18

Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel : NBC

Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

Where to live stream Bears vs Packers online tonight

Tonight’s game between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App, and Peacock.

This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC’s NFL games including regular season and playoff games. More from Peacock’s website:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider. If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football with a Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here. Please note that selection of a Premium plan will result in a charge which will recur on a monthly or annual basis until you cancel, depending on your plan. You can cancel your Premium plan at any time in your Account.

Week 2 Schedule

WEEK 2 Thursday, Sept. 15 Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video Sunday, Sept. 18 Miami Dolphins vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m., CBS Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions, 1 p.m., FOX Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m., CBS Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., FOX Carolina Panthers vs. New York Giants, 1 p.m., FOX New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS Atlanta Falcons vs. Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., FOX Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m., FOX Cincinnati Bengals vs. Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., CBS Houston Texans vs. Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m., CBS Arizona Cardinals vs. Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 p.m., CBS Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock Monday, Sept. 19 Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills, 7:15 p.m., ESPN Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 8:30 p.m., ABC

