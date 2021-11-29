What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Browns vs Ravens

The Cleveland Browns take on the Baltimore Ravens tonight NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more.

What channel is tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on?

Where : M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland

When : Sunday, November 29

Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel : NBC

Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

Where to live stream Browns vs Ravens online tonight

Sunday’s game between the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App and Peacock.

This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC Sports’ NFL games including the regular season, playoff games and Super Bowl LVI. More from Peacock’s website:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider. If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

Week 12 Schedule

Thursday, Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving)

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 12:30 pm (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 pm (CBS)

Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints, 8:20 pm (NBC)

Sunday, Nov. 28

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 pm (CBS)

New York Jets at Houston Texans, 1 pm (CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts, 1 pm (FOX)

Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 pm (CBS)

Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins, 1 pm (FOX)

Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots, 1 pm (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, 1 pm (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, 4:05 pm (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers, 4:25 pm (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 pm (FOX)

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 8:20 pm (NBC)

Monday, Nov. 29

Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team, 8:15 pm (ESPN)

