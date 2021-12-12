What channel, time is the NFL game tonight? TV, kickoff, live stream for Bears vs Packers

The Chicago Bears (4-8) take on the Green Bay Packers (9-3) tonight on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about the game including the TV channel, start time, live stream information, and more.

What channel is tonight’s Sunday Night Football game on?

Where : Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

When : Sunday, December 12

Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel : NBC

Stream live: Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

Where to live stream Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers online tonight

Sunday’s game between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers can be streamed live on multiple platforms tonight including NBCsports.com, the NBC Sports App and Peacock.

This NFL season, Peacock will stream all of NBC Sports’ NFL games including the regular season, playoff games and Super Bowl LVI. More from Peacock’s website:

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider. If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock with a $4.99/month Peacock Premium plan. Sign up here or, if you already have a free Peacock account, go to your Account settings to upgrade or change your existing plan.

Week 14 schedule

Thursday, Dec. 9

Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings, 8:20 pm (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon)

Sunday, Dec. 12

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, 1 pm (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 pm CBS)

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 1 pm (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks at Houston Texans, 1 pm (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 pm (CBS)

New Orleans Saints at New York Jets, 1 pm (FOX)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, 1 pm (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team, 1 pm (FOX)

Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos, 4:05 pm (FOX)

New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 pm (FOX)

Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 4:25 pm (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 8:20 pm (NBC)

Monday, Dec. 13, 2021

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 pm (ESPN)

